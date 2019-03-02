Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Drug Use That Caused Her To Quit ‘Hannah Montana’

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about her past. While appearing on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, the newlywed opened up about her role on Hannah Montana and explained that her use of “a lot of drugs” caused her to let go of that persona — which was a hit on the Disney Channel for four seasons, as People Magazine reported.

Cyrus’ drug use and hard-partying ways have always been fodder for headlines, but back in 2017, the “Wrecking Ball” singer said that she had quit drugs for good, and was focusing more on her career.

“I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” the singer told Billboard Magazine.

Following her path on the straight-and-narrow, Cyrus’ former flame, Liam Hemsworth, slowly made his way back into the picture. Though she is far from the squeaky-clean image of Hannah Montana, Cyrus now says that she still dabbles with weed every now and again, thanks to her mother, Tish — though she says she stays sober when she’s working, so that she’s able to function at her highest capacity.

“My mom got me back on it. When I’m just working, I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and- as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.”

Recently, Cyrus has been making the rounds at several different high-profile events, including the Oscars. Yesterday, the singer took the stage at a Breast Cancer Research Foundation event, delighting the crowd with a rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “River,” and her own classic hit “The Climb.” Paris Hilton sat in the front row of the intimate concert, and Cyrus gushed on Instagram that having Hilton singing along to her songs was one of the highlights of her career.

For that event, Cyrus wore a classic, tailored suit in black, with hints of pink around the dramatically-large neckline. She wore her once pixie cut hair in a long, bouncy blowout, and topped the grown-up look with a pair of black pumps. In her sit-down with Billboard, Cyrus further said that she was “evolving” out of her wild ways, and had been surrounding herself with people that she felt would help her grow into the woman she wanted to become.

“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be,” Cyrus shared.

Though she has come a long way since her days as Hannah Montana, the singer still has a massive fan base that roots for her every move. Miley’s followers went wild when it was announced that she and Hemsworth — whose on-again-off-again romance had made headlines for years — tied the knot late last year. And, of course, they’ll continue to keep a watchful eye on the singer to see what exciting things she has in store.