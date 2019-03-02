‘Good Girls’ Set To Have A ‘Sexy Twist’ For Season 2

Sexy and surprising twists are reportedly in store for Season 2 of the NBC comedy-drama Good Girls.

E! News sat down with the stars of the dark comedy to discuss what viewers can expect for the new season, which starts on Sunday. Good Girls stars Mad Men veteran Christina Hendricks, Parks and Recreation alum Retta, and Parenthood star Mae Whitman, and takes place in Detroit. In desperate need for cash, the trio decides to rob the grocery store where Whitman’s character, Annie, works. What starts out as a simple robbery is complicated when the women learn that the store is owned by a drug and crime lord named Rio, played by Manny Montana. Before long, Rio forces the three to smuggle drugs and money for him, as law enforcement would never suspect the three ladies. Unsurprisingly, this causes chaos in their personal lives, including Beth’s marriage to Dean, played by Matthew Lillard.

The first season ends with a cliffhanger, with Rio threatening to shoot Dean after the women threaten to stop working for him. When Beth brings out her own gun, she is faced with the decision of either shooting her boss or her husband.

Hendricks told E! News that the second season of the series picks up where the first one left off. She explained that this decision makes the show more interesting, seeing as how character development hasn’t occurred off-screen since viewers left them in May 2018.

“It’s kind of fun to watch these women, they haven’t grown, they haven’t learned…they’re really still in this struggle,” she said.”It’s still these women, sort of out of their depth, trying to navigate this world of crime. Because they thought they could do one and done…Every single decision is like another problem and another problem…”

The cast also revealed that “major relationship twists” are in the show’s future. The first season ended when Ruby (played by Retta) found herself at odds with her husband Stan (played by Reno Wilson), after he discovered that she was working for Rio. Up until that point, Ruby had told her husband that she had started a business, a lie she came up with to explain their change in finances. Annie also found herself in a sticky situation with her ex and father of her child Gregg (played by Zach Gilford), as the two slept together at Annie’s apartment, even though Gregg is married and fighting Annie for full custody of their daughter, Sadie.

“There are some surprises, and crazy twists,” Whitman said. “And some sexy twists for sure.”

Hendricks noted that the second season will continue to focus on the theme of friendship and family.

“I think as far as it being timely and people responding to it, it’s about friendship at the end of the day,” she said. “And we’re sisters and we love each other, and we have each other’s backs.”

The Season 2 premiere of Good Girls airs Sunday on NBC, at 10 p.m. EST.