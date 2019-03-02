’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Celebrates Divorce With Strippers In Vegas

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson doesn’t seem to miss being married to Larissa Dos Santos Lima. The Blast reports that Johnson celebrated his divorce with a party at the Crazy Horse gentleman’s club on Friday, March 1. Based on photos from the event, the reality TV personality posed for pictures on the red carpet surrounded by scantily clad women and got a lap dance from an exotic dancer during the party. According to The Blast, he had a date for the night: a woman who won a competition on social media to be there. He gave her roses when they met, the article notes, something he failed to do on the show when Larissa first arrives in the United States.

Her anger about not receiving a bouquet proved to be a sign of worse things to come. Colt and Larissa had an acrimonious relationship which culminated in Larrissa’s arrest on domestic violence charges in January. As E! Online reports, after their fight, Larissa made a series of posts on Instagram in which she accused her now ex-husband of hurting her.

“I’ll be deported,” she said in one video, as reported by E! “I just scratch him because he was hurt me…I’m really hurt, but he called the police first.”

As E! reports, the police interviewed them both and determined that he could not have caused the damage to her face because he habitually bites his nails. This wasn’t her first arrest for domestic violence as she’s been brought in by police for the same reason on two previous occasions.

Colt and Larissa have both said that they have no intentions of getting back together.

“I was in a marriage and it failed spectacularly, horribly, honestly,” Colt said in an interview with Us Weekly on February 26. “It’s not going to be an easy resolution. There’s a lot of deep emotion there. On the other hand, I am trying to get out of this situation and move on with my life.”

The Blast reports that on Saturday night, Larissa will also host her own divorce party at the same club. She also confirmed to Us that she has no plans to rekindle her romance with her ex-husband.

“Colt was my love. Colt was my friend,” she said. “Colt was my brother, my father. I don’t have my family here. He kicked me out, put my stuff in trash bags, exposed me to all that drama. I don’t want to ever talk to him more.”