Khloe Kardashian Unfollows Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is so over. The couple split last month after it was reported that the NBA player had cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to Hollywood Life, the relationship is dead, and Khloe has made it Instagram-official by unfollowing Thompson this weekend. It seems that Khloe doesn’t want to see Tristan’s posts pop up on her timeline, or be tempted to watch his stories.

Kardashian decided to unfollow Thompson just one day after she spoke out about the cheating scandal on Twitter. Following Jordyn Woods’ interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Khloe took to social media to vent, and weigh in on the situation.

“Why are you lying @ jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” Kardashian tweeted, before getting into her feelings about Thompson.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well,” Khloe stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is hurt and angry about the situation with Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. However, sources reveal that the reality star has no regrets about her romance with the basketball player.

Although Tristan has been busted cheating on Khloe twice in the span of a year, Kardashian can’t regret their time together, because it allowed her to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their daughter, True, just hours after Tristan’s first cheating scandal, and had been trying to rebuild their relationship and trust before news of the second cheating scandal surfaced.

During her interview, Jordyn Woods claimed that she did nothing wrong, but that she shouldn’t have been at a party at Tristan’s house, to begin with. She later revealed that Thompson kissed her on the lips when she was leaving the party, but that nothing else happened.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship drama with Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this month.