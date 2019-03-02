Someone Apparently Submitted A Forged Nomination Of Donald Trump For The Nobel Peace Prize – Twice

Someone in the United States really wanted to Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize, and reportedly submitted a forged nomination for him to receive the prize – two forged nominations, in fact.

As The New York Times reported, police in Oslo, Norway, have launched an investigation after receiving a pair of nominations from someone in the United States for Trump to win the esteemed honor. The nomination committee announced the apparent forgery this week, which has now attracted the attention of both the Oslo police and the FBI.

Olav Njolstad, the secretary of the five-person committee that reviews nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize, said that a letter nominating Donald Trump was put through a lengthy forensic examination and determined to be false. Another letter was also forged, with police believing the same perpetrator was responsible for both fake nominations. It was not clear exactly how the nomination had been forged or who it was alleged to have come from, or whether it had any connection to Trump himself.

Donald Trump had been widely critical of the award being given to Barack Obama during his first year in office, while the United States was engaged in wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that started under George W. Bush and continued during Obama’s presidency.

Trump had also recently bragged about being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in pushing denuclearization of North Korea. The president claimed in remarks that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had nominated him.

“Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel Prize,” Trump told reporters. “He said, ‘I have nominated you, respectfully on behalf of Japan, I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize.’ ”

But as The Japan Times later reported, Abe only submitted Trump’s name for considering after the United States government had asked him to do it.

Donald Trump has frequently boasted about his work in pushing North Korea to stop nuclear testing and close down its nuclear facilities, but negotiations hit a major snag this week when Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Vietnam and failed to reach any kind of deal. Trump has vowed to continue pressing for a deal, painting the abrupt end to negotiations as only a temporary setback in a long process.