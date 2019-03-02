Rita Ora Gets Cheeky In Skimpy Feathery Skirt At Her Sydney Mardi Gras Concert

Rita Ora kicked off her Australian tour with a sizzling concert in Melbourne on March 1 (Friday night local time, Thursday morning EST). The following day, the gorgeous singer took her “Phoenix World Tour” to Sydney, where she rocked the stage at the Big Top Luna Park.

The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker has been documenting her Australian adventure on her Instagram page, to the delight of her many fans. Ora has shared a number of steamy photos and quite a few videos from her concert in Melbourne, which was held at the iconic Palais Theatre.

The songstress did the very same thing after her performance in Sydney on March 2. Since Australia is 16 hours ahead of Eastern Time, the concert – which took place on Saturday night local time – actually unfolded on Friday morning EST.

Earlier today, the stunning singer and actress took to the popular social media platform to share a collection of fabulous photos with her 14.5 million Instagram followers. The snapshots – seven in total – gave fans a pretty good idea of what transpired on stage in Sydney, and did a great job of capturing the electrifying atmosphere of last night’s – or, rather, this morning’s – event.

The photos revealed that Ora took a walk on the wild side, busting some crazy dance moves on stage. Aside from setting Australia’s Big Top on fire with her smoldering choreography, the 28-year-old stunner also made a lasting impression with her choice of wardrobe.

As seen in her latest Instagram post, Ora flaunted her killer curves in an extravagant white bodice complete with oversized puff sleeves. In addition, the artist put her endless pins on full display by donning a skimpy feathery skirt that showed off her curvy thighs and incredibly toned legs.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress topped off her look with a pair of chunky platform boots in a bright white color, laced up with black shoelaces. The artist pulled back her long blonde tresses in a high ponytail. Her hairstyle – which also sported a few sexy braids – gave fans an ample view of Ora’s neck tattoos, while also drawing attention to her glamorous statement earrings.

Since her Sydney concert fell on Mardi Gras weekend, Ora was certainly dressed up to par. A few close-up photos from the recent Instagram post showed that her white bodice was emblazoned with gold details that traced the outline of her generous bust in the shape of a corset.

Her eccentric top aside, Ora’s dangerously short skirt was the cherry on the cake. The skimpy garment was decorated with numerous feathers in all the colors of the rainbow. Given that the concert was held during the 2019 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the eye-popping skirt honored the event.

Ora – who came out as bisexual last year after the launch of her controversial single “Girls” – also showed her appreciation for the LGBT community in the photo caption by posting a string of rainbow emojis.

“Happy Mardi Gras!!!” wrote the singer.

Naturally, Ora’s fans were thrilled with her support for gay rights.

“Freaking love you. You are just an amazing person,” one of her Instagram followers wrote in reply.

This was just one of the many flattering messages Ora received. As soon as the new photos went online, her fans flocked to the comment section to express their adoration for the singer and to compliment her on her look and hairstyle.

“Turns out Ariana is not the only one who slays the high ponytail,” wrote one person, while another quipped, “This hairstyle and hair colour [sic] will leave us dead baby girl [black heart emoji].”

Her Australian fans were enthralled by her performance and didn’t hesitate to voice their opinion on Instagram.

“Thank you for visiting Sydney @ritaora was a great nite [sic],” read one message, followed by not one but three heart emojis.

“You killed it last night, love the outfit,” commented another one of Ora’s Instagram followers, completing the message with a string of flattering emojis.

The singer also shared a few sultry snaps from her Melbourne concert as well. Unlike the Sydney performance, where she mostly wore white, Ora took the stage at the Palais Theatre in a sweltering all-black outfit.

A quick swipe through the photos unveiled that the Phoenix artist swathed her enviable figure in a black leather bodysuit, embellished with countless gold fringes. The singer rocked several gold chains around her neck and let her platinum blonde tresses cascade down her back in an unruly manner.

Ora will continue her Australian tour with two more concerts – she’s singing in Brisbane on March 5 and performing in Perth on March 7. After that, she will jet off to the Philippines for her Manila concert on March 10. The full schedule of Ora’s “Phoenix World Tour 2019” is available at the link below.