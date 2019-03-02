Larsa Pippen Has Khloe Kardashian’s Back, Slams Jordyn Woods For Her Different Versions Of Story About Tristan

Larsa Pippen is solidly on Team Khloe, with the longtime friend of the Kardashian family blasting Jordyn Woods this week for her different “versions” of the story of her cheating with Tristan Thompson.

Woods, the friend of Kylie Jenner, is alleged to have hooked up with Khloe’s man at a party last month, engaging in PDA in full view of other partygoers. Jordan denied the most salacious versions of the story, but admitted in an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk that the two did kiss when she claimed she was “blackout drunk.” When the website Blog Hollywood Unlocked posted a clip of the video on its Instagram page, Larsa Pippen hopped into the comments section to defend Khloe Kardashian and slam Jordyn.

“Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” Pippen wrote. “Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her.”

As New York Post‘s Page Six reported, Larsa Pippen is coming off an infidelity scandal of her own after rumors surfaced that she cheated on estranged husband Scottie Pippen. She publicly denied the allegations.

Though Larsa may have some resentment built up toward Jordyn Woods, others are claiming that Woods is unfairly shouldering the blame when it is really Tristan Thompson who should be in the crosshairs. The Cleveland Cavaliers player has been accused of cheating on Khloe on multiple occasions, yet many believe he is sliding on blame for the latest indiscretion.

As Teen Vogue noted, even Jordyn Woods herself seemed to place more of the blame on herself than on Tristan.

“It’s almost easy to forget that Tristan was even involved — but it takes two to engage in PDA, so why are some people only concerned with the woman in this equation?” the outlet opined. “Even Jordyn has placed a disproportionate amount of blame on herself; telling Jada that she ‘allowed myself to be put in that position’ when discussing a kiss that she says she did not initiate.”

The battle lines appear to be drawn between Jordyn Woods and the rest of the Kardashian clan – and their allies, such as Larsa Pippen. The Page Six report noted that the Kardashian sisters have cut off contact with Jordyn and won’t return her calls. Kylie has also kicked Jordyn out of her house, where Jordyn had been staying, forcing the 21-year-old Woods to move back in with her mother.