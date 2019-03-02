Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Still With Travis Scott Despite Cheating Accusations, ‘TMZ’ Reports

Kylie Jenner, who has so far been silent about the cheating scandal involving her sister and longtime friend, Jordyn Woods, is reportedly still in a relationship with Travis Scott, despite her accusations of infidelity against him. That’s according to an article published by TMZ, which previously reported that Jenner and Scott recently had a huge fight during which she found”evidence” of his cheating.

Their sources state that Scott and Jenner were together at her house Wednesday and Thursday despite the fact that Jenner is still angry with him. Jenner also still has photos of herself and Scott on her Instagram. As TMZ reports, Scott’s camp has denied that he was ever unfaithful to the mother of his child. The “Sicko Mode” rapper had canceled a show in Buffalo but sources say that he will be present at his next concert gig at Madison Square Garden.

The news about their alleged fight about Travis’s cheating came before Jordyn Woods’ Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith went public. During the sit-down, Woods denied that she was ever intimate with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, True. She did admit to going to his house for a party and that she left in the early morning. Woods also said that Thompson kissed her before she left. There were rumors that they were in a month-long secret relationship but Woods insisted that was untrue.

According to Hollywood Life, Jenner questioned Scott about whether Woods ever got flirty with him because of rumors about her and Thompson.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, there are reports that Jenner has not decided to completely cut Jordyn Woods out of her life. Although there were reports that prices on their makeup collection were slashed in the aftermath of the cheating scandal, products from their makeup collection are still available on the Kylie Cosmetics website.

While Woods may have wanted to use her Red Table Talk interview to open an avenue for reconciliation with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian’s tweets after the interview show that she’s not interested in that at the moment. She accused Woods of lying and slammed her for going public instead of coming to her privately. She also insisted that Woods is actually the reason why her “family” has been torn apart. She insisted that Tristan had been “addressing the situation” privately and declared that she would address him publicly if he decided to make public declarations.

Despite Khloe’s tweets, it looks like the interview may have benefitted Jordyn Woods’ public image, as “#TeamJordyn” became a trending hashtag on Twitter on Friday