Amber Heard Strikes Back At Ex Johnny Depp: Says She ‘Will Not Be Silenced’

Depp's $50 million lawsuit called her abuse allegations an 'elaborate hoax.'

Following the huge splash actor Johnny Depp made with the announcement that he was filing a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, alleging she invented domestic abuse allegations against him, Heard has struck back, according to The Daily Mail. The Aquaman actress is working to get her side of the story out there, no small task given the huge platform afforded to Depp, given his Pirates of the Caribbean-level fame.

But in the face of Depp’s denial of her allegations that he physically abused her during their time together, going so far as to call her allegations an “elaborate hoax,” Heard quickly fired back through her attorney.

“This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard,” said attorney Eric M. George. “She will not be silenced.”

George went on to refer to Depp’s suit as “vile harassment” against his client, and offer assurances that they would prevail in court.

At the heart of Depp’s lawsuit is an opinion piece Heard penned for the Washington Post that ran in December 2018, in which the actress claimed that, after she first came forward with her allegations of abuse at the hands of Depp she received death threats and was denied opportunities to work in famously insular Hollywood, which has a long history of protecting its own, as long as they are bankable stars.

“The op-ed’s clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser is categorically and demonstrably false,” claims Depp’s lawsuit.

The suit goes on to claim that all of Heard’s allegations of abuse are false, and even goes so far to ascribe a rather sinister motivation to the actress for coming forward with her claims in 2016.

“[The allegations] were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms Heard and advance her career,” the suit reads. “Ms Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator.”

The couple had only been married for 15 months before Heard filed for divorce, citing verbal and physical abuse at the hands of her erstwhile husband. Finalized in January of 2017, the divorce settlement granted Heard $7 million, a portion of which she later donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Around the time she filed for divorce in 2016 images circulated showing the actress with facial bruising around her eye and cheek, with Heard claiming Depp had thrown a phone at her. Depp has consistently denied her allegations, claiming that Heard attacked him, and in one incident hurled a vodka bottle at him, breaking a bone in his finger. He further claims that Heard “disseminated false accounts” of the incident, painting herself falsely as the victim.

“Ms Heard also knew that her elaborate hoax worked: as a result of her false allegations against Mr Depp, Ms Heard became a darling of the #MeToo movement,” the lawsuit reads.