‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt & Flo Reconnect

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) has an interesting connection to Wyatt Spencer. She Knows Soaps reports that they will run into each other during the week of March 4 at the Bikini Bar, Flo’s current place of employment.

Initially, the blonde was summoned to Los Angeles by Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady), but it seems as if Flo has no intention of returning to Las Vegas. The former croupier has made a career switch and is currently working at the popular bar.

Wyatt will stop in at the Bikini Bar for lunch when he runs into their newest waitress. It seems as if he and Flo share an interesting past. The two will be stunned when they recognize each other and immediately strike up a conversation.

Wyatt and Flo used to date in high school. Apparently, the two were deeply in love when Wyatt and his mother had to flee Vegas in the middle of the night. It seems as if Flo never knew what happened to her high school sweetheart because Wyatt did not have the chance to say goodbye to her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt and Flo will reminisce about their shared history. In fact, Wyatt will extend some hospitality and invite his ex-girlfriend home to dinner. The Inquisitr details that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Hope (Annika Noelle) will also be at Wyatt’s house that evening.

Of course, Hope and Flo met earlier that week. Flo heard her and Katie (Heather Tom) talking at the Bikini Bar and immediately realized that she was the woman whose baby she had passed off as her own. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will introduce her to Hope as the biological mother of Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) newly adopted daughter, Phoebe. Zoe does not want her father’s secret to come out and urges Flo to keep the truth quiet.

Flo will be riddled with guilt as she spends the evening with Wyatt and his loved ones. Next week, she will meet Hope at the bar and will be shocked when she runs into her at Wyatt’s house. Although everyone will try to make her feel at home, Flo will struggle with feelings of anxiety as the evening progresses.

Flo’s guilt will mount as she spends one-on-one time with Hope, who will tell her about the baby that she lost, leaving Flo to witness her grief. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she will encourage Hope to have another baby with Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.