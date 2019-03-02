‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of March 4: Liam’s Premonition & Wyatt’s Old Flame

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 4 reveals that Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) past will be catching up to her. It appears as if she and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) were high school sweethearts, while Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) can’t shake an uneasy feeling about the new waitress at the Bikini Bar.

Monday, March 4

Hope (Annika Noelle) and Katie (Heather Tom) head to the Bikini Bar to catch up and spend some quality time together. However, Flo will overhear their conversation and soon realize that the blonde is none other than the mother of the baby whom she passed off as her own. Per Highlight Hollywood, Hope’s obvious grief will rattle Flo and she will feel guilty about her past crimes.

Liam turns to Wyatt or support concerning Hope. He tells his brother that Hope wants him to reunite with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so that the girls can have a full-time father living with them. Liam previously told Hope that he will fight for their marriage and that they could help raise the girls together.

Tuesday, March 5

Zoe interrupts a crucial meeting between Hope and Flo, per Inquisitr. It appears as if Zoe wants to protect her father and introduces Zoe to Hope as Steffy’s baby’s mother. It seems as if Zoe no longer wants to tell Hope the truth.

Wyatt advises Liam to think about what Hope wants to do. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that Wyatt thinks that Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) would benefit from him being there with them. He will nevertheless support Liam in whatever decision he makes.

Wednesday, March 6 –Liam’s Premonition & Wyatt’s Old Flame

Flo and Wyatt will run into each other at the Bikini Bar. It appears as if they were high school sweethearts when Wyatt lived in Las Vegas. They parted ways when Wyatt and Quinn (Rena Sofer) had to flee the town in the middle of the night. Flo and Wyatt did not even have the chance to say goodbye.

Hope tells Liam that she met Phoebe’s birth mother, Flo. Liam has a premonition that something is not quite right when he learns that Zoe knows Flo.

Thursday, March 7

The TV Watercooler shares that Zoe plans a romantic evening with Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). The couple is in the mood for romance as they discuss how much their relationship has evolved.

A delighted Wyatt invites his ex-girlfriend Flo to dinner with Sally, Liam, and Hope. Flo is stunned when she realized that Wyatt knows Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that her evening is filled with “tension and angst.”

Friday, March 8

Steffy asks her mother’s advice concerning Hope and Liam. Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will share her expert advice about Hope and how she is grieving the loss of her daughter.

Ridden with guilt, Flo wants to make a full confession to Hope. Instead she encourages her to have another baby.