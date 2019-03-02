Kate Beckinsale Rocks A Plunging White Swimsuit For Sultry New Photo Shoot At 45

Kate posed in a skimpy white swimsuit in the men's room.

Kate Beckinsale is living proof that looking amazing in a swimsuit most definitely has no age limit. The stunning 45-year-old actress proudly flaunted her curves in a plunging white bathing suit for a new photo shoot for DuJour magazine, glamming up her pretty revealing one-piece with a cropped fur jacket to keep warm.

Kate shared three black and white photos of herself showing off a whole lot of skin on her Instagram account earlier this week while joking about the pretty unusual place she posed in her swimsuit – in the men’s bathroom near a urinal.

Beckinsale – who had her brunette hair down and curled – shot a few sultry looks to the camera for the photo shoot as she showed off the serious plunge before then turning to show off the back of the skimpy bathing suit.

At an event celebrating her latest shoot for DuJour on February 28, the star admitted that she was actually in two minds about stripping down to her swimwear for the camera at 45-years-old.

Musing to Extra this week, Beckinsale revealed that she’s actually not sure how much longer she’ll like the idea of being greeted with, “Hello, can you please put on a bathing suit?” when she arrives to the set of a new photo shoot.

“I’m like, ‘When is that going to stop happening? Then will I be offended or relieved?'” Kate said. “I don’t know.”

But while she certainly looked comfortable showing off her amazing body in the plunging one-piece, the star admitted that she’s actually not always the biggest fan of having her picture taken.

“I can quite often dread a photo shoot as I feel like an idiot always having my photo taken,” Beckinsale told the outlet, “but actually it was such a great team and it was, like, such fun fashion and everything was great.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

She also opened up about all the hard work at the gym that goes into achieving her seriously toned body while revealing her big fitness secrets. The “Underworld” actress shared that recently discovered that she’s not the biggest fans of exercise and only really likes getting active with her personal trainer.

“I work out with a trainer called Gunnar Peterson when he’s not away with the Lakers, which he now usually is, and I thought I really liked working out — but it turns out I only like Gunnar and being with him,” she said.

Kate’s latest photo shoot comes amid the star hitting the headlines for her personal life over the past few weeks after she was spotted getting cozy with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

Rumors have been rampant that the couple are dating as they’ve been spotted looking pretty close on multiple occasions.

Beckinsale and Davidson’s reported romance came shortly after Pete split with former fiance Ariana Grande, and, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Break Up With Your Boyfriend, I’m Bored” singer recently called their relationship “so cute.”