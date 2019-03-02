David Beckham Honored In Los Angeles, Victoria Beckham And James Corden Attend Event

Soccer legend David Beckham is being honored for his contributions to the sport this weekend and his wife, Victoria Beckham, and good friend, James Corden, were there by his side.

On Friday, March 1, an extra-large mural dedicated to the former midfielder and a brand-new soccer field that he helped get built were unveiled at the Red Shield Community Center in Los Angeles, California, reported the Daily Mail. The colorful display features five different paintings of the athlete.

“LA is a special city and it holds a special place in my heart,” David wrote on Instagram.

“It’s a proud day to be able to give this pitch to the community, providing the children of Los Angeles a safe place to play and an opportunity to experience the sport that has given me so much.”

That evening, there was a special event hosted by the LA Galaxy, the team David played for from 2007 to 2012. The 43-year-old star shared two photos from the “amazing night” on Instagram featuring two of his best friends.

In the first shot, David has his arm around comedian and late-night television host Corden. Both men are wearing jackets for the semi-formal shindig and have bright smiles on their faces.

The second image is a candid snapshot of David and his wife, Victoria. They are both sitting at a candle-lit table and laughing. The fashion designer, seated behind her husband of 19 years, has her hand in front of her mouth, so fans can’t see her smile, something she rarely does in public.

On Saturday, March 2, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, where the Galaxy play their home games, a statue of David will be revealed and he will be inducted into the club’s Ring of Honor. The ceremony is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. PT before the Major League Soccer team’s season opener against the Chicago Fire, according to a post on the Galaxy‘s official website.

The ceremony, which will take place at the venue’s newly built Legends Plaza, will be hosted by Fox commentator Rob Stone, and LA Galaxy legend Robbie Keane, former Galaxy boss Bruce Arena, MLS commissioner Don Garber, club president Chris Klein, and Dignity Health CEO Lloyd Dean are expected to be in attendance.

The statue of David will be the first of its kind in the MLS. It was crafted by Julie and Omri Amrany, owners of the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt-Amrany and Timeless Creations, Inc.

“To say that I have a statue in Los Angeles, it’s incredibly humbling to know that the L.A. Galaxy [and] the MLS hold me in that regard,” David told the Los Angeles Times.