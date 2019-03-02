Scooby-Doo Animated Movie Coming Soon Featuring The Voices Of Tracy Morgan, Gina Rodriguez, And Will Forte

Zoinks! A new animated Scooby-Doo movie is in the works and some leading actors have signed on to voice key characters.

The new Warner Bros. cartoon feature, which is currently untitled, will be Scooby and the gang’s first silver screen adventure since the two-part live-action/computer-animated adventures of the early 2000s, Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film will feature Scooby and his crew jumping into the Mystery Machine with other heroes from the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from the evil Dick Dastardly’s shenanigans.

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez will provide the voice of brainiac Velma, and The Last Man on Earth’s Will Forte will get to say all of slacker Shaggy’s groovy lines.

Veteran voice-over artist Frank Welker will provide the voice for Scooby-Doo, a role he has nailed down since 2002. The 72-year-old has been with the franchise since it began in 1969, originating the voice of Fred and playing him in almost every animated Scooby-Doo series since. It is not clear if Welker will also be voicing Fred in the new film.

The Last O.G. star Tracy Morgan will voice one of the Hanna-Barbera characters, Captain Caveman. Cavey, “the world’s first superhero,” is a hairy, stereotypical caveman, who is fond of saying the phrase “unga bunga.” The character originated in the late 1970s and was a part of ABC’s popular Saturday morning cartoon lineup.

It has not yet been revealed who will provide the voice of redhead Daphne or which other Hanna-Barbera characters will be involved in the upcoming movie.

The film, which is slated to be released in May 2020, will be directed by Tony Cervone and produced by Chris Columbus, Charles Roven, and Allison Abbate.

Meanwhile, a new animated television series, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, is scheduled to debut on the Boomerang streaming service and app later this year. In the show, the Mystery Inc. crew will have to join forces with various celebrities and notable fictional characters to figure out whodunit.

Broadway World reported that Halsey, Sia, Chris Paul, Ricky Gervais, Kenan Thompson, Bill Nye, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Mark Hamill are just some of the pop culture icons that will be featured. The gang will also encounter Batman, Sherlock Holmes, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Steve Urkel (voiced by Jaleel White).

The aforementioned Frank Welker will provide the voices for Scooby and Fred; Matthew Lillard will again play Shaggy; Grey Griffin will voice Daphne; and Kate Micucci will play Velma.