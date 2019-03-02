Khloe Kardashian’s Ex, French Montana, Defends Her After The Woods-Thompson Cheating Scandal

French Montana, one of Khloe's ex-boyfriends, made public statements supporting his former flame.

Several were surprised that Khloe Kardashian and French Montana stayed close friends after their split in December, 2014. While Khloe has been experiencing the harder side of life lately, she learned on Friday that Montana still has her back. Montana rushed to defend Khloe on social media, making it clear that he is willing to support her during her hardship.

On March 1, Khloe was one of the trending topics on Twitter, but chances are, she probably wished she wasn’t such a popular subject. Although she was recently cheated on by her boyfriend and the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, who had an affair with a former close family friend, Jordyn Woods, there is a vocal segment of Twitter users who want her to know she deserves the heartbreaking drama.

Khloe has a strong reason to point the finger at her former friend, Jordyn Woods, the 21-year-old former Kardashian-Jenner family pal who betrayed her with Thompson. In fact, Khloe has labeled Woods a home wrecker because the infidelity committed by Thompson and Woods tore her family apart.

Khloe ended her longtime relationship with Thompson after he destroyed her trust, and the Kardashian-Jenner click cut all ties with Woods. Regardless of the destruction and depression Khloe is experiencing, plenty of people on social media seem to have no problems mocking Khloe and saying Thompson’s infidelity is karma that Khloe deserves, according to Us Weekly.

Even prior to the start of her relationship with Thompson, many accused Khloe of committing actions similar to Woods. When Khloe first started dating Thompson, some felt she was stealing him from his previous girlfriend, who was also pregnant at the time. However, the accusation about stealing Thompson while he was in a relationship is not the only incident of boyfriend theft people feel Khloe committed.

Before her commitment to Thompson, she dated rapper French Montana. When Montana and Khloe became an item, people questioned the couple’s timing. Some assumed Montana was still with his previous girlfriend, and Khloe’s former friend, rapper Trina. If any of these claims about Khloe stealing Thompson or Montana are true, she is guilty of actions similar to Woods, and that is causing many to label her as a hypocrite.

Perez Hilton, the well-known celebrity blogger, asked for clarification about Khloe on Twitter.

“Did Khloe Kardashian start dating Tristan Thompson while he was still with Trina? And wasn’t Khloe friends with Trina???” Hilton posted, according to Feel Right Niaja.

“I was single like a dollar bill,” Montana responded in defense of Khloe, according to Feel Right Niaja.

While Montana rushed to defend Khloe, his ex-girlfriend and Khloe’s former friend, Trina, claims otherwise. Trina says she and Montana were still living together as a couple when she learned through media reports that Montana was dating Khloe, according to Us Weekly