Watch Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona El Clasico Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, La Liga Rivalry Clash Online

Meeting in their second El Clasico in four days, and fourth of the season, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona battle for La Liga top four positioning.

Just three days after being blown away and out of Spain’s Copa de Rey by arch-rivals FC Barcelona, Real Madrid again hosts the La Liga leaders for the fourth El Clasico of the 2018/2019 season looking for some sort of redemption. As Marca.com described, Real Madrid played the better overall game in they second-leg cup match, forgetting just one crucial element — putting the ball into the back of the net. But that is one element of the game that Barcelona, who have scored 57 goals in league play alone, rarely forgets. They did it three times, and will look for even more in the La Liga El Clasico that will live stream from Madrid.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona El Clasico Spanish La Liga showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, March 2, at the 81,000-seat Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Spain’s capital city of Madrid.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Sunday, March 3.

One question for Real Madrid, who may be missing Sergio Ramos to a hamstring issue for the second El Clasico of the week, is whether Welsh international Gareth Bale will start in the game. Bale has started the bench in seven of Real Madrid’s last nine games, per the BBC.

“Everyone knows what Bale can do and they know what he has given to the club,” Real Madrid Manaber Santiago Solari said on Friday, without committing to inserting Bale into the lineup.

Real Madrid have noted into third place, but still sit nine points below Barcelona, and must win Saturday’s El Clasico to have even a hope of challenging their rivals for the Spanish title this season.

Santiago Solari’s Real Madrid faces Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona for the second time in four days. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona El Clasico clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers the BeIn Sports network.

There is another way for fans to watch the Real Mardid-Barcelona match on La Liga’s Matchday 26 stream live for free, without a cable or BeiIn Sports subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Los Blancos vs. Blaugrana match live stream for free.

Another way to live stream the game is via Facebook Live, which offers a free video feed on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Saturday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona El Clasico will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be carried on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the El Clasico live stream.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the fourth and possibly final Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona El Clasico of the season, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.