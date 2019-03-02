Larsa Pippen Dances In Thong Bathing Suit During Miami Vacation

Larsa Pippen isn’t afraid to show off her beach body. The reality TV star was spotted having a great time with friends in Miami this week, and donned a skimpy bathing suit in the process.

According to The Blast, Larsa Pippen took to social media this week to reveal that she was spending the day on the water in Miami with Dave Grutman on his yacht.

Pippen was spotted wearing a bright orange thong one piece bathing suit, which flaunted her curvy backside, ample cleavage, and hourglass figure. The former Real Housewives star was filmed dancing around and having a great time as a gorgeous ocean view and a blue sky, complete with white fluffy clouds, can be seen in the background.

Larsa has her long, caramel-colored hair worn down in straight strands, which can be seen falling over her shoulders and down her back in the videos. Pippen dons a full face of make up, which includes a light pink lip and matching blush. She also sports a deep, dark tan.

Pippen completes her yacht look with some large hoop earrings, a thick chain around her neck, and a pair of oversize sunglasses, which shielded her eyes from the rays during her day of fun in the sun.

As many fans know, Larsa Pippen is living it up in Miami while her good friends, the Kardashian family, are dealing with some major drama back home in L.A.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The duo split after the cheating allegations surfaced, and have created a media firestorm.

Larsa has been very vocal about being team Khloe in the entire situation, and even revealed that she believed Kylie should kick Jordyn out of her guest house following the cheating scandal.

On Thursday, Jordyn Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, where she claimed that she did nothing wrong with Tristan Thompson, but that he kissed her while she was leaving his house following a party.

Soon after the interview, Khloe took to Twitter to call Jordyn a liar, revealing that she never apologized to her, and claiming that Woods was the reason that her family broke up.

Fans can expect to see more of the drama, and likely some cameos from Larsa Pippen, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.