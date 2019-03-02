Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Peter Thomas Is Arrested On Out Of State Warrant

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Peter Thomas got arrested in Miami on an out of state warrant, reports TMZ.

According to law enforcement sources Thomas was caught getting off a plane at Miami International Airport on Friday. He was reportedly taken into custody on a warrant from Louisiana for allegedly writing fake checks, and is being held without bond.

Thomas has had a prior scrapes with the law from the time he pulled a knife on Kenya Moore’s ex, Matt Jordan. The two men were both present for a radio interview in Charlotte. A bout of tense arguing persisted until Jordan threw a water bottle at Peter, then charged at him.

Thomas initially pressed charges until video of the altercation was released. Jordan insisted Thomas has pulled out knife when attacking him, then hid it to preserve the illusion of a fair fight. In the video Thomas is clearly holding a blade in his hand.

He admitted he had a box cutter on him because of owning a restaurant and night club. He said he only pulled it out in self-defense. “If I was an idiot I would have sliced him, but I’m not. I wasn’t there to fight with Matt.”

Thomas and Cynthia Bailey got married on season 3 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but they separated back in 2016. In March 2017, they finalized the divorce, ending their six year marriage. Infidelity rumors had hounded the couple. In June 2015 a video showing Thomas kissing and touching a female clubgoer at his Charlotte business, Bar One made the rounds. However, Baily was adamant to Us Magazinethat Thomas didn’t cheat. “I believe with every ounce of oxygen and bone in my body that Peter never had sex with another woman.”

They also faced resistance from Bailey’s family. Her mom, Barbara, and sister, Malorie, claimed Thomas was unreliable and riding her coattails. They protested the union right up until the final vows.

“I was in love with Peter, but I’m just not wife material. I will never be in a relationship again where it will take a lawyer for me to walk away. I will never marry again,” Bailey said.

“I had to follow my heart, even if the people around me didn’t understand.”

The former model also takes responsibility for the marriage’s collapse. Putting her daughter’s needs before her husband’s was one factor. “Peter never felt like he was my No. 1 priority,” Bailey says. “He was right. She was.”

Currently, Thomas occasionally appears on the Real Housewives alongside his stepdaughter Noelle Robinson.