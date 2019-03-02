Khloe Kardashian Has ‘No Regrets’ About Tristan Thompson Relationship, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship may have ended in a dramatic way, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly doesn’t regret her relationship with the basketball player.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split in late February after the NBA player was allegedly caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The scandal marks the second time that Tristan has been caught cheating on Khloe in the past year. However, after the first time, Kardashian decided to give her boyfriend a second chance in hopes of keeping her family together for her then-newborn baby girl, True.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe will never regret her time with Tristan because it gave her the ultimate gift, her little girl.

“This is not an easy thing to be going through, it’s such a betrayal on so many levels, but Khloe is doing her best to stay positive and strong for True. Khloe is heartbroken that things between her and Tristan are over, but at the end of the day she has her baby girl True and that is what matters most to her. Even with the way things have turned out, Khloe ultimately has no regrets because she has her dream baby so no matter how tough this all is it really was all worth it to her,” an insider told the outlet.

The source went on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian has trouble walking away from the people that she loves, and feels like she like she can’t catch a break when it comes to her love life. However, through all of the drama, she’s glad she has her precious daughter, True, to help distract her and keep her spirits up as she goes through this rough patch in her life.

As many fans will remember, Khloe was previously married to NBA star Lamar Odom. The pair split after she found out that he not only had a substance abuse problem, but that he had been cheating on her throughout their relationship.

After the split, Kardashian began dating Houston Rockets star, James Harden, eventually revealing that the reigning MVP sought her out and told her he wanted a commitment, but then also unfaithful, following her rocky relationship with Tristan, proving that she’s had bad luck when it comes to dating NBA players.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns with new episodes later this month.