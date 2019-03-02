Samantha Markle Challenges Meghan To Take A Lie Detector Test Over Emotional Letter To Dad

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha, gave an interview recently where she discussed the letter the Duchess wrote to their dad, Thomas. The letter was reportedly sent after the royal wedding, which the dad did not attend due to a heart attack. And the existence of such a letter was in doubt until recently when the dad gave the letter to a news outlet to publish. In the letter, Meghan accused Thomas of taking sides and believing lies, noted Fox News.

“On a daily basis, you fixated and clicked on the lies they were writing about me, especially those manufactured by your other daughter, who I barely know. You watched me silently suffer at the hands of your vicious lies, I crumbled inside.”

But for Samantha, the letter is fake. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the half-sister accused Meghan of writing a “strategic” letter that was “so elegantly written and contrived.” And if you were to ask Samantha, one way to prove this would be through a lie detector test.

“I would challenge [Meghan] to take a lie detector test anywhere on the planet with investigators that are not paid by her to skew the results. Quite frankly I had faith in her on and off to do the right thing by her dad but I’m sick of the bulls—t.”

The lies, according to Samantha, include Meghan saying that she doesn’t know her, detailed Express. With that being said, Meghan’s fans are also aware that Samantha is preparing to release her tell-all book on the Duchess. The latest updates hinted that the book would be released in two parts, with the first part due around the same time as Meghan and Prince Harry’s first baby.

It certainly does appear that the family feud is alive and well. Since the months following the royal wedding, there’s been plenty of publicity for Thomas, Samantha and sometimes, Thomas Jr. Niece Tyler Dooley even jumped in for a chance at the spotlight, appearing on an MTV show that showcased lesser-known royals.

Throughout it all, Thomas has pleaded time and time again for Meghan and Prince Harry to return his calls. Samantha even showed up to Kensington Palace for an unannounced visit, supposedly to hand a letter to the guard.

It seems unlikely that Meghan would take a lie detector test to prove her trustworthiness to Samantha. And as the focus shifts to the half-sister with the release of her book, royal fans will just have to wait and see how the drama pans out.