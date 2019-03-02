NBA Rumors: Pau Gasol To Join Bucks After Spurs Buyout

Pau Gasol’s time with the San Antonio Spurs has come to an end, but his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks may be beginning.

According to the latest NBA rumors, Pau Gasol is likely to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledso in Milwaukee as the Bucks push to win their way to the Eastern Conference, and from there head to the 2019 NBA Finals.

ESPN reports that the Spurs bought out Gasol’s contract this week, and just in time for Pau to be eligible to play for his next team come playoff time. Sources tell the outlet that Gasol is planning to sign with the Bucks, who are currently in the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

“Pau Gasol is an exceptional individual and the ultimate professional. We are grateful for his contributions on the court, in the locker room and in our community,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

Meanwhile, if Pau does head to Milwaukee he could be set to face his brother, Marc Gasol, in the playoffs. Marc was traded to the Toronto Raptors from the Memphis Grizzlies before the trade deadline. The Raptors currently hold the second seen in the east, and could eventually meet the Bucks as they works towards their championship dreams.

Primera visita a Marc en Toronto! ???????? First visit to @MarcGasol in Toronto! ???????? pic.twitter.com/FXhX1TMpKw — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) February 23, 2019

The outlet reveals that Pau Gasol would be a great match for the Bucks, who also added Nikola Mirotic at the trade deadline. Gasol would likely play center off the bench behind Brook Lopez, who is currently playing about 28 minutes a game, and lend the young team some championship knowledge and experience, which they don’t currently have on the roster.

“Today, I bid farewell to @spurs. It’s been a dream to play for 1 of most storied franchises in @NBA history, an honor to be part of Spurs family. To all the staff, my teammates, the coaches, RC, Pop and, above all, the fans, thank you for making this place so special. #GoSpursGo!” Pau tweeted of his departure in San Antonio.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pau had been unhappy with his diminished role in San Antonio, and had even asked the team for a trade before the deadline.

This season with the Spurs, Gasol was only averaging 12.5 minutes a game while putting up 4.4 points and pulling down 4.7 rebounds. He was also shooting nearly 48 percent from the field.

Perhaps Pau Gasol will find the perfect fit with the Bucks. If not, there are likely a host of other teams who would love to pick up the veteran before the NBA playoffs begin.