Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs Arsenal FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, North London Derby Top 4 Clash Online

The North London Derby takes on added importance, as Arsenal FC has moved into the Premier League top four, just four points behind Tottenham Hotspur.

The third North London derby of the 2018/2019 season may be the most crucial of the trilogy for both host Tottenham Hotspur and arch-rivals Arsenal FC, with Arsenal now making a late-season run and creeping into the English Premier League top four — and only four points behind Tottenham, per Sky Sports. With two successive devastating defeats in the past week, to Chelsea on Wednesday and lowly Burnley over the weekend, Spurs have effectively surrendered their bid for the title. Now, they find their UEFA Champions League qualification slot challenged by their hated rivals, in a match that will live stream from Wembley.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC English Premier League derby clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the iconic, 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium, in London, England, on Saturday, March 2.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place 1:30 p.m. Central European Time. And in the United States, fans will need to set their alarms to catch the game, which starts at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 4:30 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Spurs-Gunners derby showdown starts at 6 p.m. India Standard Time.

The two teams have split the first two meetings of the season as they head into their 186th derby clash, with Arsenal winning 4-2 in the league on December 2, and Spurs knocking Arsenal out of the League Cup 2-0 less than three weeks later, per Soccerway. But both of those games took place at the Emirates. This time, Spurs defend their temporary home turf at Wembley as they look to open up some breathing space and solidify their third-place position.

“There were 10 points difference between us and Spurs two weeks ago. Now it’s four points. It is a big motivation,” Arsenal Manager Unai Emery said on Friday, quoted by the BBC. “This is a big opportunity for us to play with confidence in our moment, respecting them because they lost two matches but they are still having a very good season.”

Mauricio Pochettino, of Tottenham Hotspur (l) and Arsenal Manager Unai Emery square off in their third North London derby of the season on Saturday. Dan Istitene / Marc Atkins / Getty Images

To watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC English Premier League top four match live stream online from Wembley, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Gunners showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League arch-rivals clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch Saturday’s English Premier League early game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the top-three Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by Spurs Live Match Center, or Arsenal Player which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans watch the match with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the rights to the Saturday match. A list of live stream sources for the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal FC match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.