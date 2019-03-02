Teacher Brittany Zamora Had Sex With Student, Molested Him With Other Students Just Feet Away, Records Claim

Teacher Brittany Zamora had sex with a 13-year-old student multiple times in her car and classroom and even groped the boy while they were just feet away from other students, court documents claim.

The 27-year-old elementary school teacher from Arizona had been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with her sixth grade student, and now records obtained by The Arizona Republic (via the USA Today) offer new details into the alleged relationship. The documents showed that the Las Brisas Academy teacher sparked a relationship with the 13-year-old boy through an online app, and she quickly made sexual advances.

An interview with the boy showed that Zamora grabbed him and kissed him in an empty classroom one day, and the relationship quickly grew more physical.

“The classroom kiss eventually escalated into full-on sexual conduct during class, he told the interviewer. They would touch each other sexually in the back of the room while other students watched videos,” the USA Today report noted. “Other times, the boy told the interviewer, Zamora ‘touched his stuff’ at her desk while she pretended to look for something in a drawer. Students were working on a project just a few feet away.”

Police say Zamora had sex with the victim multiple occasions, including inside the school and in her car.

The relationship came to an end when the boy’s parents discovered text messages with the teacher, the New York Post reported after her arrest last year. The parents notified police and told officers that Brittany Zamora “harassed” the boy’s father, begging him not to contact police.

A phone call between 28-year-old Brittany Zamora and the parents of the student she allegedly abused is among hours of recorded police interviews released to 12 News. https://t.co/cPYRe8luOK — Celeste⚜Claverie (@CreoleRightGirl) February 27, 2019

Police had accused Zamora of also sending naked photos to a second student.

Brittany Zamora was arrested on eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation, and one count of transmitting obscene material. Zamora, who was married, asked during a court hearing if she could be released because she would “love to go home to my husband.” Her husband reportedly told the victim’s father that his wife had “made a big mistake,” and made an odd suggestion that they fight to settle the love triangle, the New York Post reported at the time of her arrest.

Zamora’s initial arrest garnered nationwide attention, with pictures of the teacher’s mugshot spreading across social media and lurid details of her alleged relationship making it to news outlets across the country.

Brittany Zamora surrendered her teaching license and remains in the Maricopa County Jail on $250,000 bond.