‘RHONJ’ Star Margaret Josephs Comments On Danielle Staub’s 21st Engagement

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 is almost over with just one episode left. The ladies have been battling it out in an epic three-part reunion which concludes this upcoming Wednesday. Part 3 will feature former best friends Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub going head to head after having a major falling out this season.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Margaret called Danielle out for staging her marriage to Marty Caffrey just to stay relevant and gain more camera time on the popular Bravo show. Now that the news has broken that Danielle is engaged for the 21st time (just 10 days after finalizing her divorce from Marty), Margaret is speaking out again about her co-star.

After a fan tweeted that they couldn’t wait to hear Margaret’s thoughts on Danielle’s newest engagement, and the RHONJ sophomore responded promptly.

“She might be a Duchess but she’s still not a Housewife, you can’t sleep your way into that job,” the designer tweeted with several playful emojis.

Margaret was taking stab at Danielle who has not been an official housewife on RHONJ since Season 2. Season 8 and Season 9 saw the OG as a “friend of the housewives” and many believe she has been causing drama to earn an official spot back on the show.

Margaret Josephs Pushes Danielle Staub's Estranged Husband in the Pool During Wild RHONJ Finale https://t.co/3A6syL31j9 — People (@people) February 14, 2019

The tweet from Margaret has earned over 4,600 likes making it one of the reality stars most popular to date. The post also garnered over 230 retweets and an astonishing 500+ comments from fans. The majority of the responses were in complete agreement with Margaret as many applauded her for telling it like it is.

One fan seemed to take a stab back at Margaret and said Danielle was the only storyline for her this season. As “the Marge” pointed out, her work with pediatric cancer charities was a big deal this season as she helped design fun hospital gowns for young children.

At the time of this publication, Danielle has not responded to Margaret’s tweet laughing at her engagement.

RHONJ’s Danielle Staub Is Engaged Week After Divorce — and She’s Going to Be a Duchess! https://t.co/WhjU8xzKHC — People (@people) February 28, 2019

Danielle is set to wed Oliver Maier on Monday in a Justice of the Peace ceremony in New York City. The new marriage will make Danielle a duchess as Oliver is the Duke of Provence. Oliver left the woman he was seeing (who is also Danielle’s friend) to woo the reality star, causing a major rift between the two ladies.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 will conclude next Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo with Part 3 of the reunion.