Watch India Vs Australia Cricket 1st ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Last India ODIs Before World Cup

With the Cricket World Cup less than three months away, India and defending world champions Australia open a five-match ODI series in Hyderabad.

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup looming less than three months away, India and Australia will look to find their ideal 11-player combinations to take into cricket’s biggest event, which is played in the 50-overs, one-day international format. The two teams get that process underway as they open a five-match ODI series on Saturday, as the defending World Cup champions who have sunk to sixth on the ICC world rankings face the world’s second-ranked side in the match that will live stream from Hyderabad.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first India vs. Australia ODI match, with both teams looking to find their best team combinations before the World Cup in May, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday, March 2, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

In Australia, the match gets underway at 7 p.m. Eastern Australia Daylight Time on Saturday, 5 p.m. Western. In the United States, that start time will be 3 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, midnight Pacific. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

The ODI series is basically a continuation of the three-match set played in Australia just six weeks ago — a series that saw the visitors take two of three, as the BBC records. But Australia faces injury concerns, missing their two premier fast bowlers, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, as they enter a stretch of 10 ODI matches between Saturday and the end of March. Australia faces Pakistan for a five-game set in the United Arab Emirates starting on March 22.

For India, however, the series against Australia will be their final ODI matches before the start of the World Cup. Watch a preview of the first India vs. Australia ODI match, courtesy of CricBuzz, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the first India vs. Australia ODI match, via CricInfo.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 KL Rahul/Ambati Rayudu, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 7 Vijay Shankar, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: 1 Aaron Finch captain), 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Peter Handscomb, 4 Marcus Stoinis, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Ashton Turner, 7 Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), 8 Adam Zampa, 9 Pat Cummins, 10 Jason Behrendorff, 11 Jhye Richardson.

KL Rahul is battling for his place in the India World Cup side. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the India vs. Australia 1st ODI from Hyderabad in the United States, the only source is the U.S. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.S. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s Hotstar service will also live stream the match in that country. And the India vs. Australia 4th ODI clash will be streamed in the United Kingdom by the U.K. version of Hotstar.

In Australia, Kayo Sports will live stream the match. Kayo also requires a subscription fee, but comes with a 14-day free trial. Foxtel also will live stream the India vs. Australia ODI series Down Under.