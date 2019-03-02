Jada Pinkett Smith Stands Behind Jordyn Woods “Like Her Own Child”

Pinkett Smith has known the model since she was very young.

Jordyn Woods got blasted by Khloe Kardashian for her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. However, Pinkett Smith reportedly believes Jordyn and is on her side, according to HollywoodLife.

During her Red Table Talk chat, Woods insisted that she was not the reason for Tristan Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship ending. According to a source close to Pinkett Smith, who is family friends with Woods, the actress believes she is telling the truth.

“Jada is so proud of the interview. She totally believes Jordyn and stands behind her and the work. Jada of course knew Khloe and the rest of the family would be upset with the interview, but she has Jordyn’s back,” the source said.

It was Woods’ first official appearance since the news broke that she was caught kissing Thompson at a house party on Feb. 17. She denies the claims.

Woods did admit to receiving a “passionless” kiss from Thompson upon leaving the party. This spurred Kardashian into calling her out on Twitter, writing, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

At least Pinkett Smith has Woods’ back. The Girls Trip star, who reportedly “treats Jordyn like her very own child,” has actually known the model since she was very young. Will Smith met her late father, sound engineer John Woods, on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

According to the source, “Jada wanted Jordyn to feel comfortable and have this be as authentic and real as possible.” In the interview, Pinkett Smith expressed compassion for Woods who said, “They are putting their focus on a young black women who made a mistake. And not a mistake that’s worth public crucifixion. It’s a mistake that should have been dealt with internally.”

Woods admitted that she would take responsibility for everything that had happened, as she shouldn’t have been at the party. However, Pinkett Smith stood strong by her side.

“You know, being a black woman in the game for so long as I’ve been, just seeing that without people even having heard your side and just not giving the benefit of the doubt, it just always seems like it’s so easy to just target black women and put everything on us — even if there’s other people involved.”