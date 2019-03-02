Epic Fan-Made ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Combines Scenes From All Over The MCU

In just under two months, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans will be presented with the film they have been waiting over 10 years for. Avengers: Endgame is quickly approaching and with just eight weeks left until the big premiere, fans are eagerly awaiting the final trailer for the film. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the second official trailer for Endgame is expected to drop around March 15, just two weeks from now.

In the meantime, fans can treat themselves to a new trailer put together by one of their own. Fandom recently tweeted out a fanmade trailer for Endgame, known as the Legacy trailer, which is a culmination of a multitude of films in the MCU, mostly team-up flicks. The clip features voiceovers from the first official trailer, as well as movies in the Marvel catalog.

Clips in the epic trailer hail from Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The First Avenger, Iron Man, Marvel’s The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War.

Most of the clips in the fan-made trailer are pulled from the Infinity War, the Endgame first official trailer, and the Endgame Super Bowl spot. Tony Stark can be seen devastated on Titan, while Black Widow explains that Thanos wiped out half of all living creatures. The Snap is seen in full force as Scarlet Witch is dusted away and is the only character shown to do so in the trailer. Steve Rogers is also shown attending a grief counseling meeting as Tony and Nebula work alongside one another building a mysterious object aboard the Guardians ship.

Incredible fan-made ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer takes us back to the beginning ???? (via @antovolk)pic.twitter.com/Ndb6IfVTKw — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 24, 2019

The trailer ends with a Tony Stark line from Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he asks the rest of the superheroes, “How were you guys planning on beating that?” Steve Rogers responds, “Together,” as clips of the Avengers in team formation are played back to back. The notorious MCU scenes include the team in circle formation during the battle of New York, fighting off hundreds of robots together in Age of Ultron, and running through Wakanda in Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, and Anthony Mackie.