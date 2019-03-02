Sharon Stone Shares Perspective For Luke Perry After Suffering Her Own Stroke: ‘You Can Come All The Way Back’

Sharon Stone suffered a massive stroke in 2001, and then recovered after a long and grueling process where she had to learn basic functions again. Now, she is sharing some encouragement for actor Luke Perry after he suffered a stroke of his own.

The Riverdale actor was rushed to a hospital this week after reportedly suffering a stroke in his home. As many fellow actors reach out with words of encouragement, Stone is sharing the unique perspective of what it takes to recover from a stroke of that severity.

As Hollywood Life noted, Stone had a stroke in September of 2001 after nine days of bleeding on the brain. She underwent an extensive rehab process afterward as she had to learn to walk, talk, and read again.

As Perry now recovers in the hospital under sedation, Stone has reached out to say that it is possible to fully recover.

“I wish him all the best, because you can come all the way back even from the edge, from the worst things, I’m here to tell you,” she said.

Many of Perry’s Riverdale co-stars are also offering words of support. Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones in the gritty reboot of the famous Archie Comics, posted a black-and-white photo of Perry staring out a window.

“Love you bud,” he wrote in the caption.

Actress Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper in The CW teen drama, also posted a picture of herself with Perry and wrote, “Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery.”

Many of his former co-stars from Beverly Hills 90210 have also offered messages of love and support. Fellow actor Ian Ziering took to Instagram to share a picture of himself playfully giving Perry a kiss on the cheek during their time on the show, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery,” Ziering wrote in the caption.

Fellow 90210 actors also left supportive messages, including Shannen Doherty, who played his on-screen love interest in the role that made Perry famous.

It was not yet clear what kind of recovery Luke Perry could face after suffering a stroke. As CNN reported, a representative for the actor said that he was “currently under observation at the hospital” on Thursday, though it is not clear if that status has changed in the day that followed. There was no word on how long he could remain in the hospital.