Kylie Jenner Makes A Small Cameo In Travis Scott’s Episode Of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Travis Scott showed the world that he’s never too busy for his leading lady Kylie Jenner when the “Sicko Mode” rapper answered her phone call during his appearance on “Carpool Karaoke.”

The episode aired on Friday and shows the 26-year-old rapper alongside Kevin Durant for the ride. During the episode, Scott gets a call from Jenner, who has exciting movie news for him, per E! News.

“Baby! That movie Glass is out,” the 21-year-old makeup mogul can be heard saying in the “Carpool Karaoke” video.

Apparently, the couple was waiting to see the 2019 film starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Scott excitedly replied to his girlfriend with, “Oh no, we gotta go see that s**t.”

Jenner then states she’s going to “buy a bunch of tickets” for the movie before the two end their conversation.

Jenner and Scott have been together since 2017 and share a daughter, Stormi Webster. Just hours prior to the airing of the Emmy-nominated series, rumors began to swirl that Scott was cheating on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. According to TMZ, the two got into an argument after Scott returned home to see their daughter instead of playing a show in Buffalo, New York. E! News reported, however, that Scott’s rep confirmed to them directly and said his reasons for not doing the show had nothing to do with his relationship with Jenner.

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper also took to his Twitter account on Thursday to explain that he was “feeling under the weather” and didn’t want to perform for his audience without being in “full rage.” His rep stated that he was, in fact, telling his 4.9 million Twitter followers the truth.

It’s good to see that Jenner’s romantic life is seemingly on good terms as she deals with the drama surrounding her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Kardashian is reportedly furious with Woods following her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. Shortly after the interview aired, Kardashian mentioned Woods directly via her Twitter account.

“Why are you lying @ jordynwoods??” The Good American designer tweeted. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Woods also said during the interview that she and Jenner have spoken a few times, though TMZ reports she is still on the outs with the family.