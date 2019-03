It seems like a lot of glamor models are on a sultry picture-posting spree on social media of late and fans are getting more and more excited. Following suit, Victoria’s Secret model Alanna Arrington decided not to lag behind others and enter the fierce photo-sharing competition on Instagram through which she completely stunned her fans.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday evening, the model shared a new set of risqué photographs wherein she is featured wearing nothing at all but a pair of black pants. The model tied her hair into a sleek bun, wore a full face of makeup comprising: a maroon lip stick to accentuate her plump lips, some smoky-eye makeup to pull off a very sexy look and lots of highlighter to enhance her beautiful cheekbones.

Holding her phone in one hand to click a selfie, Alanna covered her breasts with the other hand to sensor herself as per Instagram’s policy on nudity. In the second picture, she concealed her nipples by extending one of her arms to point a finger at the mirror. The picture was intelligently captured as it allowed the model to strike a perfect balance between style, glamour and sheer sexiness.

Within an hour of having been posting and as of the writing of this piece, Alanna’s picture amassed more than 5,000 likes and various comments which is a lot because she still has a long way to go when it comes to gaining Instagram followers.

Commenting on her amazing body, one fan wrote that Alanna is a true goddess while another one said that he never realized that the 20-year-old model had such great breasts, adding that now that he has seen them, he loves her even more. One fan called the picture the “best selfie ever,” while the rest of her fans, per usual, posted countless hearts, kiss and fire emojis to express their admiration for the stunner.

Prior to posting the said picture, Alanna shared a very candid picture wherein she could be seen enjoying herself on the streets of Paris, France, while she wore a chic black, leather skirt, which she teamed with a brown shirt, an over-sized fur jacket, and a pair of stockings in sheer finish. The model accessorized with a hat and a pair of black sunglasses and finished off her look with black chunky boots that accentuated her long, sexy legs.

Although Alanna is only 20 years of age, she is no stranger to the world of fashion as she started her modeling career at the age of 17. In an interview with Vogue, the model revealed that although she has worked with many brands, she considers Victoria’s Secret to be her biggest breakthrough. Speaking very high of the brand, Alanna said the following.