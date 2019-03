During her infamous 'Red Table' interview, Jordyn Woods claims people have made death threats against her and even her family is afraid to leave the house.

The Daily Mail reports that Jordyn Woods claimed she’s been receiving death threats and her family is afraid to leave the house.

Woods made the reveal about the nightmare her life has become on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk on Friday. The interview was part of her tell-all of everything that’s happened since the news broke that she made out with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February.

During her fiery interview, she explained that some of the haters online have gotten so heated that they’ve issued death threats to her over her involvement in the cheating scandal.

She said things have gotten so out of hand that she fears for the safety of her family. Woods claims that her sister Jodie, who’s only 12-years-old, can’t go to school in Los Angeles because of the threats. She also stated that her brother, though she didn’t specify which one, is unable to go to work.

Her brother Joshua is a tattoo artist and her brother John is a model; either career would require an active presence to make a living and being forced to stay at home would be detrimental to their work life.

Woods briefly touched upon how she always heard of cyber bullying, but never really worried about it because it never affected her life. But now that she’s witnessing first hand the wrath of haters online, it’s having an impact on her well-being.

She even suggests that had she been a weaker person, she could easily imagine harming herself after some of the things that have been said to her online.

Despite her involvement in the cheating scandal, it’s clear that the entire matter has turned Woods’ life upside down. At one point in the interview she broke down into tears when thinking about how the whole thing has affected her best friend, Kylie Jenner.

The reaction by fans and Kardashian family to Woods’ statements has been heated as everyone is beginning to take sides. While Kylie hasn’t been very open about her opinion on the infamous interview, her sister Khloe hasn’t held back in her response on Twitter.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

While there hasn’t been any confirmation about Woods’ claims of death threats and the danger to her family, given the heated emotions coming from Kardashian fans, it’s not too much of a stretch to think some comments might have gotten out of hand.

Hopefully, it’s all just talk and neither Woods nor her family are in any serious danger.