Watch Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch NBA Clash Online

It's LeBron against 'The Greek Freak' as NBA Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks head into Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Los Angeles Lakers still three games out of the final NBA Western Conference playoff spot, LeBron James is looking at his first year of sitting out the postseason since his sophomore season of 2004/2005. His road, and the Lakers’ road, will only get harder Friday night when they must face the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks, a team that the ESPN Power Rankings now rate as the favorite to win the 2018/2019 NBA Championship. The Bucks have won six straight — and nine consecutive road games — as they head into the matchup that will live stream from Staples Center.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers inter-conference NBA showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The matchup gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 10:30 p.m. Eastern at the 21,000-seat Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Friday, March 1. In the United Kingdom, that tipoff time will be 3:30 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Saturday morning, March 2.

For the first time this season, other than the NBA All Star Game two weeks ago, James will come face to face on the court with the league’s leading MVP candidate, 24-year-old “Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will enter the game well-rested after being given the night off by Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer on Monday against the Chicago Bulls, and being restricted to just 24 minutes two nights later against the Sacramento Kings, according to Fansided.

James will also have something to prove on the defensive end, after criticism that he has been taking it easy in that aspect of his game. In fact, the criticism of his defensive play has been so heavy over the past week that James felt compelled to respond, according to Yahoo! Sports.

“I mean, every team has the right if they want to single me out defensively. Come on with it,” James told the site. “Hey, listen, come on with it. Every team has the right to be like, ‘Oh, ‘Bron’s over there.’ Hey, just come on with it. … We’ll see what happens.”

Indeed, the Bucks and their superstar known as “The Greek Freak” will see what happens on Friday night.

A LeBron James team may miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005. Yong Teck Lim / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Friday night Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA East vs. West showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with internet service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the important Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game with a free live stream but without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, a weeklong trial during which fans can watch the Bucks vs. Lakers game in Los Angeles live stream for free.

To watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game live stream in the United Kingdom, the best and only option is NBA League Pass, which carries a monthly, or one-time-annual, subscription fee.