Brooks Nader Posts An Up-Close Image To Flaunt Ample Cleavage In New Snap

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader has a very sexy body and a sensual sense of style and owing to that, the model is gradually gaining a lot of popularity on social media.

A look at her Instagram page shows that the 23-year-old model had been posting many skin-baring photos and videos of late — all of which have gained significant traction within a short span of time. Although all of her pictures are equally sexy in their own right, the newest, up-close picture featured her wearing a barely-there bikini top which allowed her to flash a serious amount of cleavage.

Posing for the camera against the beautiful backdrop of the sea and palm trees of the Cove Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, the model let her dark tresses down, applied lots of eyeliner and mascara, used a soft brown eyeshadow to accentuate her beautiful brown eyes, and finished off her look with some rose-pink lip stick.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture amassed more than 13,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans drooled over the hottie’s enviable assets and posted lots of complimentary comments, including “extremely sexy,” “marry me please,” “amazing boobs,” “you are the hottest model alive,” and “you look phenomenal.”

One fan also requested Brooks to post more picture from the same photo shoot because he couldn’t seem to get enough of her sexiness.

Prior to posting the said picture, Brooks left her fans’ jaws dropped by posting a topless photo and a series of bikini snaps that left little to the imagination of the viewers. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, during a photo shoot for Sports Illustrated, Brooks spilled out of her blue bikini and flaunted major underboob as well as plenty of cleavage. And that wasn’t all, but the model also showed off her well-toned abs as well as her taut stomach.

And to her fans’ delight, she took the camera of her phone very close to her breasts and abs to provide a very up-close and detailed view of her assets to her legions of ardent admirers. In the video, she could be heard screaming that she was very excited for the photo shoot. And there is no doubt in believing that her fans were equally excited after viewing the risqué video.

It seems like Brooks has thousands of lovers and in an interview with Maxim magazine, she said that she looks for certain qualities in a future boyfriend, which include confidence and a good sense of humor. And the good news is that the model is a very confident person herself and she revealed that if she likes someone, she won’t hesitate to make the first move.