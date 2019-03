How the MCU actress prepared for the role with a realistic and achievable approach.

Captain Marvel is the first ever Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with a female lead, and it’s been a long time coming. Brie Larson portrays the character for the first time ever in live action, as well as in a feature film. The film is revolutionary for many reasons but has now added another feather in its cap with an in-depth guide in the Los Angeles Times about how Larson got in physical and mental shape for the upcoming movie.

The incredibly detailed guide places a huge emphasis on how Larson was able to mentally prepare herself, and how the workouts were designed to get her in shape in a healthy and realistically achievable manner, without succumbing to the pressures and stresses of the whole process. In a male-dominated industry where the workouts of male actors are extensively featured and published in health and fitness outlets, having an actress like Larson feature her own techniques and methodology for women, is a step forward in the right direction. While the guide can be seen as an obvious marketing strategy in line with the movie’s pre-release campaign, the fact that it is one of the very few times that female fitness is featured through a mainstream movie and Oscar-winning actress is pretty impressive. The Los Angeles Times piece also released many videos on Twitter of Larson working out and it’s social proof of the actor’s hard work for the role.

Larson was so inspired by Emily Blunt’s physical performance in Edge Of Tomorrow, that she tracked down her trainer, Jason Walsh, and convinced him to work with her for Captain Marvel. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Walsh described the challenges of getting actors physically ready for a certain role, within a limited time frame.

“The aesthetic thing to me is the easiest part. I could work with someone for two weeks and put them on a diet. They would look great, but do you really think that they would hold up? There’s much more to being strong than just muscular. The goal was to get Brie psychologically as strong as she was physical because I knew what that was going to do for her character. Nothing feels as good as being strong.”

Walsh takes note to focus on realistic goals when it comes to building strength and maintaining such a lifestyle. He emphasizes psychological fitness as much as physical, something that is almost never discussed when it comes to workout guides or routines. It’s very obvious by now that Brie Larson as Captain Marvel is not only inspirational for representing strong women on the big screen in comic book movies, but also incredibly inspiring for dispelling fitness myths for women, and focusing on healthy fitness approaches.

A training highlight – pushing Jason Walsh’s almost 5000lbs Jeep(with a full tank of gas and Alyssa behind the wheel for safety!)for 60 seconds. In Captain Marvel @nike Metcons! It’s a strong vibe but I like it. pic.twitter.com/f98n6so8TU — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 12, 2019

Reflecting on her intense training (can we talk about those pushups with weighted chains or 400lb hip thrusts?!), @BrieLarson told me, "Using my body as a tool that can do incredible things was the beginning of unlocking myself & who #CaptainMarvel is” https://t.co/gUXSTQURzg — Christina Schoellkopf (@CSchoellkopf) March 1, 2019

Captain Marvel releases on March 8.