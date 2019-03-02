New Study Links Butt Implants To Deadly Cancer

If you’ve been considering getting surgery to enhance your rear end, you may want to rethink that decision, People is reporting. Scientists have found a link between textured butt implants and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), a deadly form of blood cancer. A study was published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal that detailed the case of a woman who got bilateral textured silicone gluteal implants. She began to develop ulceration and liquid in the areas surrounding her implants, and a year later was diagnosed with cancer. Unfortunately, the diagnosis came too late. The cancer had already spread through her body and even formed cancerous masses in her lungs. She began aggressive chemotherapy treatment, but still died within months of receiving the diagnosis.

The link between ALCL and butt implants isn’t exactly a shock, as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were already investigating a link between ALCL and textured breast implants. As of February, the FDA has documented 457 confirmed cases of an ALCL diagnosis being linked to breast implants, with nine woman having died from the cancer in the United States alone. This is the first time a potential link is being made to butt implants, however.

Researchers from the University of Southern California, who authored the study, admit that the link between ALCL and butt implants isn’t a direct one, but is certainly a suspicious association that deserves further investigation. It also could become more of a worry as time passes and the trend of enhancing your rear continues on. According to The American Society of Plastic Surgery, 1,323 people in the U.S. received butt implants.

As for the breast cancer link, Dr. Marguerite Barnett, one of the nation’s top surgeons for removing implants or “explanting,” believes that Breast Implant Associated-Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL, is becoming a bigger and bigger problem, and many women are opting to have their implants removed.

“Initially, [BIA-ALCL] was said to be very rare, but as time goes by, they’re finding more and more cases,” said Dr. Barnett. “It’s a serious tumor capable of killing people.”

The authors write in the study that women should be informed about the potential complications that come with implants, and be educated on how to spot when something is wrong with them. According to Dr. Joseph Carey, assistant professor of clinical surgery, Keck School of Medicine of USC, the most important thing to do is listen to your doctor’s advice on taking care of the implants.

“We are constantly vigilant about our practices and report our findings, no matter how rare,” he told NBC News.