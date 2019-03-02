‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Tessa Gets Arrested

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show Tessa is hauled away in handcuffs, which means the details about her blackmailing the Fab Four must get out soon.

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) thought she had a solution to all her problems when she found a video of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) putting J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) body in the trunk on the Dark Horse servers. She blackmailed them for $250,000 and paid off the men she owed for helping save her sister.

Of course, nothing is ever simple in Genoa City, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) found out what her girlfriend did, and she nearly broke up with Tessa until she learned that Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon kidnapped her. Ultimately, Mariah decided to stay with Tessa, and things have been reasonably smooth for the musician turned server over the past few months.

Now, though, the women are standing trial for J.T.’s murder, and Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap revealed that Mariah had to take the stand and discuss the video. To distract themselves, Mariah and Tessa plan a dream vacation to take the moment the trial is over — San Francisco looks nice. For a bit, it seems like Mariah successfully escapes having to reveal Tessa’s misdeeds, but later, Michael fails to negotiate a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell) for Nikki and Victoria, so he pulls out all the stops.

Michael calls Tessa to testify about the video, and that spells doom for the young woman. Soap Opera Digest recently published a spoiler image that shows Tessa in handcuffs with the caption, “Y&R‘s Tessa gets hauled away.”

Tessa does not look at all thrilled about the situation and without a big name Genoa City family to back her up, there’s a chance that Tessa will serve prison time for using the video to blackmail the women instead of alerting authorities and turning in the evidence. She obstructed justice, and that is a problem that isn’t easily solved without some Newman or Abbott intervention, and it looks like Tessa may be out of friendly faces to help her out. While Mariah will likely try, anybody she would turn to like Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Sharon probably won’t be able to do much to help Tessa.

There is another wealthy family with the means to help Tessa. However, Tessa already burned Devon (Bryton James) once, and it does not seem likely he would come to her aid again after the trouble she caused the Hamilton Winter Group when she stole Mariah’s journal to write the lyrics to her hit song.