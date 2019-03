Robyn McLennan was amazed to witness a redback spider eating a baby snake in Northeast Victoria recently.

Australia is a country that is famed for its dangerous animals. Many tourists are wary of visiting thanks to the multitude of images, articles, and references to times that Australian animals have been deadly. So, this latest story out of Australia will be yet another one to add to the list of “Reasons Why People Don’t Visit.”

As reported by News.com.au, an Australian recently witnessed a redback spider consuming its meal. Now, to most Australians, this is not a big event. While redback spiders can be deadly, they will usually only attack if provoked So, to see one of these dangerous spiders is certainly not a death sentence. All you have to do is back away from it.

However, Robyn McLennan was captivated and chose to hang around and watch the gruesome event. And there’s a reason for that: the redback spider was eating what Robyn suspected was a baby eastern brown snake

Yes, one of the world’s most deadly spiders was consuming one of the world’s most deadly snakes.

Robyn came across this grisly spectacle on Wednesday at Gapsted Wines, in Myrtleford, which is in Northeast Victoria. Enchanted by the scene she was witnessing, Robyn immediately took photos before loading them to her Facebook account. During the course of the meal, Robyn noted that the spider had lifted the snake off the ground at one point, according to the Daily Mail.

“The spider has now brought the entire snake off the ground,” Robyn explained. “It is suspended mid-air, just under the lower lip of the tank.”

“I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t seen it myself,” Ms. McLennan commented on her post. Her reply came in response to someone asking how a spider of that size could actually consume the larger animal.

For all the overseas folks that freaked out at the recent video of a snake eating a bird on someone’s TV antenna. Here’s a Redback eating a baby Eastern Brown snake yesterday in Northern Victoria.

(Photo: Robyn McLennan) pic.twitter.com/BH9ndvUgZe — ⛓ Papa Hentai (@JJ_BratDom) March 1, 2019

Normally, redback spiders eat smaller prey. However, from time to time, people have witnessed redbacks snacking on small lizards and snakes.

In addition, for those of you who are wondering about the size difference. What normally happens with a catch of this size is that the spider will inject digestive fluid into the animal which has become trapped in their web. This will then soften the insides of the hapless victim so that the spider can suck its insides out.

Yes, this is the equivalent of a human sippy cup.

Other commenters on Robyn’s post could see the humor in the situation.

“Now that’s an ambitious redback,” one person commented.

“Tourism Australia should use this photo,” said another commenter.