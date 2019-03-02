Lala Kent Shows Off Her Fit Body In Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

Amid reports that she broke up with fiancé Randall Emmett, Lala Kent continues to carry on her Instagram profile as usual. On Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself rocking sports attire, showcasing her very fit physique.

In the photo in question, the reality TV star is donning a black-and-gray camouflage sports bra and matching leggings that highlights her toned midsection and strong thighs, an attire that is courtesy of Olivia Waters, as the tag on her post suggests. She completed her athletic look with black sneakers and matching black socks. The 29-year-old is featured with two weight in her hands as she stands with her arms stretched all the way up over her head.

In the post, Kent announced that she will be featured on the cover of Women’s Fitness magazine’s upcoming issue. The snap offers a glimpse into the issues she discusses in the accompanying interview, including what her breakfast consists of and what workouts are in her daily routine.

Kent is posing outdoors as she stands with her front and side toward the onlooker, while she looks at a point off-camera. She is wearing her brunette bob in a middle part and down, reaching to her shoulder line.

The post, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 5,500 likes and more than 90 comments within a few minutes of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her physique and point out how good and healthy she looks.

“This is amazing!! You so deserve this, girl!! Glad you’re getting the recognition you deserve, babe,” one user wrote.

“Yesss babe!!!! Congrats you strong, beautiful woman!” another one chimed in.

As Celebrity Insider reported, Kent was seen breaking down into tears during Monday’s episode as she discussed a tiff she had with Emmett after enjoying an alcohol-free getaway with her girlfriends. However, Emmett shared a photo of himself and a friend on Instagram earlier this week on February 28, which prompted a user of the social media platform to ask whether he and Kent had really called it quits on their relationship, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Did you and La really break up?” the curious Vanderpump Rules viewer asked.

To which Emmett responded, “No.”

The two started dating in early 2016 and became engaged in September of last year. To see more of Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.