Mandatory Measles Vaccinations Called ‘Communist’ By Arizona State Representative

As measles outbreaks continue to pop up around the country, government officials from all over have been reaffirming the importance of having young children vaccinated, especially considering the highly contagious nature of measles.

However, despite mandatory vaccinations, outbreaks have been reported in multiple states. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, over 50 cases of measles have been reported in Clark County, Washington, where the kindergarten vaccination rate is under 80 percent.

In Arizona, one lawmaker has criticized the standard practice of mandatory vaccinations, alleging that they are “communist.”

As reported by CBS News, Republican state Rep. Kelly Townsend took to Facebook earlier this week, penning a lengthy post which decried the enforcement of vaccinations. In said post, Townsend also claims that her own daughter has been harmed from routine vaccinations, and even evokes the name of Benjamin Franklin. She capped off her message by writing “Live free or die,” the official motto of an entirely different state — New Hampshire.

In her post, Townsend alleges that enforcing mandatory vaccinations flies in the face of personal liberty.

“Dearest friends and people of Arizona, it seems we are prepared to give up our liberty, the very sovereignty of our body, because of measles,” Kelly’s post read. “I read yesterday that the idea is being floated that if not enough people get vaccinated, then we are going to force them to.”

“The idea that we force someone to give up their liberty for the sake of the collective is not based on American values but rather, Communist.”

Signing her post, "live free or die," Arizona state Rep. Kelly Townsend went on Facebook on Thursday to decry mandatory vaccinations as a communist idea.https://t.co/dEzh8M9Ads — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 1, 2019

As CBS News notes, this is not the first time that Kelly Townsend has made controversial remarks on Facebook. As previously reported by KTVK, Rep. Townsend previously condemned women who attend political rallies topless, arguing that they have “no defense when you are sexually harassed or even worse, raped.” These statements, which were posted on Facebook, have since been deleted.

Rep. Townsend’s comments condemning mandatory vaccinations were made shortly after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey referred to himself as “pro-vaccination,” and pledged to veto any legislation that would undermine vaccine coverage in his state, per reporting from The Arizona Republic.

In the past two months, just shy of 160 cases of measles have been reported across the country, spanning 10 different states. Outbreaks have sprung up in Washington, Texas, New York, and Illinois. The United States is not the only country suffering from measles outbreaks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the disease was recently reintroduced to Costa Rica, courtesy of an unvaccinated tourist from France.