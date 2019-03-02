Jeannie Mai Gets Slammed By Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend Online After Latest ‘The Real’ Episode: ‘Move On’

Jeannie Mai’s comments regarding her ex-husband Freddy Harteis left her with a lengthy clap back from his girlfriend Linsey Toole on Instagram.

Toole took to Instagram on Friday to slam Mai after an episode of her show The Real. On the taping, Mai discussed with co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and guest host Nene Leakes about her divorce from her husband of 10 years. A clip from the conversation was later posted on the show’s Instagram page in which Mai said that because she was the most consistent earner at the time of the divorce, she had to pay Harteis alimony, even though he had more money than her. Toole wrote under the post that Mai’s comments show that she “looks out for herself” and is “still miserable” after filing for divorce in 2017.

“Your complete focus on YOURSELF is why you’re DIVORCED,” Toole wrote under the daytime show’s post. “YOURSELF being the most important thing to you in the entire world is why you keep making up LIES for MORE attention. MOVE ON. Ain’t nobody talking about YOU. Because we don’t care! Stop trying to tear someone down who has done absolutely NOTHING to you.”

The new mom also said Harteis allegedly “walked away from $1 million” to focus on Toole and their newborn daughter, Emersyn. She also stated that Harteis has never spoken publicly against his ex-wife, even though she continues to “drag him through the mud.”

Mai has been very open with viewers of The Real about her marital problems with Harteis. She has opened up about her lack of desire to have children and how that was what ultimately ended their relationship. At first, the two were having a seemingly amicable divorce, but things soon went sour once Harteis announced that he and Toole were expecting their first child together. The daytime host spoke about this with The Breakfast Club in October 2018 and told hosts Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlemagne Tha God the timeline of The Hollywood Hunter host’s relationship with Toole coincides with the time he was still married to Mai. She also said on the show that as the divorce progressed, “money and ego” got involved, which made her see Harteis’ true colors, per People.

“You wake up with a rock in your heart and you feel like you can’t really make it through the day because it’s just so heavy. Especially when finances get involved. Especially when people change.”