New Study Says E-Cigarettes Are Not Safe For Lungs

As against the popular belief that vaping is less harmful than smoking a cigarette, a lot of people – especially youngsters in many developed countries of the world – have switched to vaping. But now a new study has found that e-cigarettes are not safe for lungs and users are nearly twice as likely to face difficulties in breathing or experience wheezing as compared to non-smokers and those who don’t vape.

Per an article by the Daily Mail, the latest research was carried out by scientists at the University of Rochester Medical Centre who revealed that when a person vapes, their air passages become narrow and inflamed because of the inhalation. As a result, a person can experience various symptoms including acid reflux, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and even heart failure.

According the author of the study, Dr. Deborah Ossip – a professor in the department of public health sciences at the university – e-cigarettes are not as safe as many people consider it to be and it can have adverse effects on a person’s lungs.

“The changes we’re seeing with vaping, both in laboratory experiments and studies of people who vape, are consistent with early signs of lung damage, which is very worrisome.”

The study – which was published in the journal of Tobacco Control – revealed that the case studies of some 28,171 adults from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health study were taken into consideration, out of which “641 were vape users, 8,525 were smokers, 1,106 were ‘dual users’ and the remaining 17,899 comprised of non-smokers,” the report detailed.

Results of the analysis showed that those who used vapes were 1.7 times more likely to show symptoms of respiratory diseases. It is, however, important to note that the data obtained by scientists was based on the memories of participants wherein they were asked to recall if they experienced wheezing after using vapes.

Scientists also stressed that they didn’t find any evidence related to vape use and breathing difficulties, however, the study aimed to establish a link between the two.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted in an article, vaping has become a matter of grave concern in the United States and many other countries, particularly because there has been a surge in the numbers of young vapers. In the United States, use of vape among high schoolers had increased by 77 percent whereas the figure for middle schoolers had been 50 percent in 2018. Similarly, around 3.5 million children where found to be active vape users across the country.

Although the new study clearly states that vaping is injurious to lungs, strict laws against vape use among young people is the need of the hour to help them live a healthy life.