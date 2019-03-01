‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey’s Stunning Revelation

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that when Rey takes the stand in the J.T. murder trial he’s forced to reveal something that is sure to anger his wife Mia, and he finds himself caught between doing the right thing and helping out himself and Sharon.

Brittany (Lauren Woodland) jumped on a new defense strategy once she realized that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) was at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) house for supposedly personal reasons the night that Sharon confessed. The eagle-eyed lawyer noticed that Rey didn’t read Sharon her Miranda Rights until halfway through the discussion. While viewers know that Rey ran straight to Sharon after Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) called out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name after sex, for Brittany it presents the perfect defense that Rey intended to trap Sharon and got the details about J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) murder illegally.

Rey actor Jordi Vilasuso recently told Soap Opera Digest what happens when Rey has to take the stand during the trial, and Brittany questions him.

According to Vilasuso, “He [Rey] has an idea that him being at Sharon’s house the night she confessed may come up. Mia is in the courtroom to support Rey, so he swallows real hard and will answer truthfully — but just so far.”

Rey believes that Mia is pregnant with their child, and things have changed dramatically since he learned that news (which is fake). He’s willing to work things out with Mia despite her mistake of saying Arturo’s name for the sake of the child. Not only that, but Rey took it all even further when he agreed to help Mia cover up her attack on his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) who now lays in a hospital bed awaiting a liver transplant as a result of her injuries.

Brittany begins questioning Rey, and she won’t let up.

“Rey is really being grilled. He tries to get around the question, but Brittany flat out asks if he told Sharon he loved her before her confession,” said Vilasuso.

Of course, Mia cannot believe what she hears. However, Brittany attempts to spin things so that it looks like Rey’s declaration of love was merely a ruse to trick Sharon into confessing, and that would not only help Sharon’s case but also get Rey out of hot water with Mia.

“If he answers yes, it could really help Sharon’s case. But will Rey lie for her?”

A simple yes would clear things up for Sharon as well as Rey, but the problem is, it’s not the truth.