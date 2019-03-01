Romee Strijd Sizzles In Strappy Black Bikini For Latest Steamy Instagram Video

After going quiet for a few days on social media, Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd returned to her Instagram account with a sizzling new video that flashed plenty of skin.

Romee’s latest social media post on Friday, March 1, captured the stunning model striking a series of poses along a gorgeous tropical beach. The video started off in black-and-white, eventually fading into color and back, but Romee’s beauty shined through no matter what filter was on the steamy clip, which saw the blonde bombshell modeling two skimpy bikinis to promote the return of Victoria’s Secret’s highly popular swimwear line.

The first set of sexy swimwear was all black and featured a bandeau top with a thin strap that tied around the model’s neck. Meanwhile, its matching bottom half flashed Romee’s curvy booty thanks to its cheeky design, and drew attention to her trim waist with a strappy cutout design that sat high on her hips.

The 23-year-old stunner then slipped into another barely-there beach day outfit that flashed a serious amount of cleavage due to its low-cut scoop neck. Romee accessorized her second sizzling look with a stack of necklaces and a pair of thick hoop earrings, while her blonde tresses fell around her face in messy, beachy waves.

Fans of the Danish beauty went wild for her latest sultry social media upload, which at the time of this writing had been viewed more than 137,000 times and racked up nearly 47,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds of the social media sensation’s 5.3 million followers also took to the comments section to express their excitement for the return of the VS Swim collection and give compliments to the jaw-dropping shots of Romee modeling them.

“Love these looks,” one follower wrote, while others said the model was “beautiful” and “so sexy.”

The video was likely shot in Miami, Florida, as Romee previously took to her Instagram in January to reveal she was in the sunny city with her Victoria’s Secret family. In the older post, the model appeared to be wearing the same bathing suit as the second one she modeled in her latest steamy video clip, revealing that the pieces were of a purple color with a magenta outline.

The lingerie brand’s swim collection was certainly a fan-favorite, and broke many hearts when it was announced it would be discontinued in 2016. According to the Victoria’s Secret website, the line’s return will drop sometime in March and feature a limited-edition assortment of suits from the brand as well as pieces from other popular swimwear lines.