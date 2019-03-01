Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds To Comic Book About Her

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken Congress by storm, and she hasn’t even officially been in office for two months. The 29-year-old is proving day by day that being young, a woman, or part of a minority group should hold no one back from fighting for what they believe in.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that in honor of the strength she shows as a person, and the fight she has taken on as a politician, Devil’s Due Comics is creating a commemorative comic with Ocasio-Cortez in the role of the heroine. The issue will be released on May 15 as a limited special edition.

The congresswoman has since responded to the comic book, saying she is “honored” and “humbled,” and she expressed the hope that it could be an example to little girls to fight for their rights as they grow up, according to Comic Book.

“It’s an honor people would put so much of their time and talent into that all on their own,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’m especially honored that they’re donating the proceeds to RAICES Texas [a non-profit that provides legal services to immigrants and refugees] for immigration and civil rights protections. So that part of the project, if it can benefit communities that need it, is really amazing. It’s incredibly humbling and I just try every day to meet up to that bar.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the inspiration behind an upcoming comic book. https://t.co/aR3wCegDHP pic.twitter.com/2i7NOTJ681 — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2019

Speaking about the image of a superhero, she said she hopes that having another super heroine on the scene will inspire little girls everywhere to realize “we all have a superhero inside of us.”

The comic book, named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force: New Party, Who Dis?, features the GOP and their policies as the villain against which the hero congresswoman is fighting. For Ocasio-Cortez fans eager to get their hands on it, the special edition is available for pre-order as well at OcasioComic.com and DevilsDue.net.

Comic Book reports that it’s not the first time a political figure has become the subject of a comic book. Former President Barack Obama appeared in three different comics series a decade ago: Savage Dragon, Spider-Man, and a specially-created Barack the Barbarian under the Devil’s Due banner.

Current President Donald Trump has also been portrayed as both the hero and the villain in various comic books since he took office in January, 2017.

Other former presidents who have made appearances in comic books over the years include Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, and Ronald Reagan, but usually just as supporting characters rather than in the role of the hero or villain.