Rose McGowan Reveals She Had An Abortion: ‘My Body, My Choice, My Life’

Rose McGowan is always one to speak her mind and when it comes to the controversial topic of abortion, she doesn’t shy away from it.

Earlier today, the 45-year-old took the time to reply to a tweet that included abortion statistics. The tweet from UltraViolet reads that 1 in 4 women has an abortion by the age of 45 and 60% of women who have an abortion are already mothers. The tweet goes on to share the company’s stance on abortion.

“Abortion is common, normal, and safe, but anti-choice politicians want you to believe otherwise in hopes of ending safe, legal abortion access. #HowDareYou”

McGowan caught wind of the tweet and directly replied to it, confessing that she has had an abortion herself. The #MeToo survivor says that it was a tough choice to but she doesn’t have any regrets about her decision to abort in a lengthy series of tweets.

“I have had an abortion and I support this message. I am not ashamed, nor should you be. That 60% of those who choose to have abortions are already mothers says a lot- they understand more than anyone.”

She then went on to say that she was on birth control at the time she conceived the baby but it didn’t work. She says that when she found out she was pregnant, she realized that she could not bring a child into the world at the time and the best choice for her was to get an abortion.

“I do not regret my decision and it was not made lightly. If you do not want an abortion, don’t get one. My body, my choice, my life. Have you had to make a choice? Let’s talk and use hashtag #HonestAbortion,” she wrote.

The actress then went on to reply to a few other Twitter users who took her advice and used the hashtag to respond with their own stories of abortion. One user confessed that she had an abortion at the age of 16 after she was raped and even though she still struggles with it at the age of 34, she doesn’t regret her decision.

“Power to you sister,” McGowan replied to the Twitter user.

Another social media user said that she was forced by her father to have an abortion at the age of 16-years-old. Shortly after, she says that she suffered a miscarriage and a few years after that, she had another abortion. McGowan simply replied to this user with the hashtag #HonestAbortion.

So far, McGowan’s tweets confessing her abortion have earned her a lot of attention with over 1,000 retweets between the two and 80 plus comments. Of course, while some users sided with McGowan others disagreed with her decision to go through with an abortion.