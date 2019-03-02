Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Dating Rumors Surge After Incriminating Photo Surfaces, Per ‘Daily Mail’

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper just can’t seem to escape rumors that they’re secretly dating or having an affair, especially since their steamy performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars.

According to The Daily Mail, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have maintained that they are good friends following the close bond their forged while filming A Star is Born. However, one online fan account claims they’ve found a photo that could prove the pair are more than just friends.

The outlet reports that a photograph of Gaga and Cooper resurfaced this week where the pair posed together at the L.A. premiere of A Star is Born back in September. In the snapshot Gaga is seen sporting dramatic bright red lips, and her co-star seems to have the red lipstick smeared on his face and lips. Earlier during the event, the lipstick mark was not present on Bradley’s face.

Of course there is no proof that the lipstick came from Gaga, or that there wasn’t an awkward moment when the singer went to kiss Cooper on the cheek, but got his lip and chin area.

However, fans who have been shipping the couple for months are hoping that the photo offers some evidence that the co-stars may have been getting close to one another before taking the photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga’s intimate performance at the Oscars did nothing to spurn the rumors that she could be having an affair with Bradley Cooper, who is currently dating model Irina Shayk, whom he shares a daughter with.

“Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” Gaga stated of her Oscars performance with Cooper during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel. “[‘Shallow’] is a love song, A Star Is Born is a love story. It was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time.

“When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel. I’m an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job. fooled ya!” Gaga added, while comparing her relationship with Cooper to the one she shares with singer Tony Bennett, whom she released an album with back in 2014.

However, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performances as Jackson and Ally, as well as their strong on-screen connection in A Star is Born, seems to have fans holding out hope that the couple will eventually get together.