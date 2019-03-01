Nina Agdal Strikes Sultry Pose In Gold Bikini For Latest Instagram Snapshot

It looks like Nina Agdal is feeling nostalgic about her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition days, if her Instagram feed is any indication. On Thursday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself wearing nothing but a barely-there skirt from a photo shoot for the magazine, only to repeat the feat on Friday.

Once again, the Danish beauty took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot from the shoot, but this time around she is rocking a skimpy gold bikini that puts her flawless body on full display. In the photo in question, the 26-year-old swimsuit model is donning a triangle top that ties around the her neck, and a matching bottom that sits low on her hips, helping accentuate her flawless frame, particularly her lean midsection and busty figure.

Agdal is leaning back against a rock, in a pose that stretches the front of her body, helping accentuate her natural curves. She is resting her head against the rock with one arm back next to it, while keeping the other next to her body, with a thumb hooked around the side string of her bikini bottom.

Her blonde hair is down in loose waves that rest on the rock, alongside her head. It is hard to see whether she is wearing any makeup, giving that her head is tilted back, facing the sky with the sun hitting her on the face.

The snapshot, which Agdal shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 14,500 likes and more than 120 comments in just a couple of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment her beauty, and to share their admiration for the model.

“I just dropped my taco,” one user wrote, paired with three star eyes emoji.

“Omg what is your diet and fitness secret?! Amazing shot,” another one chimed in.

While Agdal didn’t include a geotag with her post — or any details about this shoot — Sports Illustrated‘s website shows that this is a snap from the magazine’s 2015 photo shoot in Utah. Adgal’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit page shows that she has appeared in six of the magazine’s issues, from 2012 to 2017. She has shot in the Desroches Island, the Seychelles, Hayman Island, Australia, the Cook Islands, Utah, Zanzibar, and Mexico, respectively. As TV Over Mind pointed out, Agdal was Rookie of the Year in the magazine’s 2012 edition.