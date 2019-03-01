Kris Jenner Finally Unfollows Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Following ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

Kris Jenner has spoken and apparently, she did not like Jordyn Woods’ recent Red Table Talk interview.

While Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kim had already hit the “unfollow” button on Woods, the Kardashian matriarch had not yet unfollowed her daughter Kylie’s BFF as of this morning. But shortly after Woods’ Red Table Talk interview, The Hollywood Life reports that Kris thought enough was enough and decided to stop following Woods on Instagram. Kylie Jenner is the only one from the family who is still following Woods on the social media platform.

And Kris didn’t stop with Jordyn. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also unfollowed Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her granddaughter, True Thompson. Right now, every other member of the Kardashian family aside from Khloe have also unfollowed the trouble NBA star and it seems like the whole situation just keeps getting worse and worse.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Jordyn finally broke her silence on the cheating scandal that was heard around the globe. The former best friend of Kylie Jenner sat down with family friend Jada Pinkett-Smith on the show to share her side of the story and the events that she says went down that evening. In the interview, Woods denied hooking up with or having sex with Tristan Thompson.

According to the 21-year-old, nothing between the two happened until around 7 a.m. the morning after the party when Jordyn was about to leave the house. That’s when she says that Thompson planted a kiss on her, just on the lips with no tongue. She claims that prior to that, there were no previous inappropriate interactions between herself and Tristan.

“I’m no homewrecker,” Jordyn told Jada before adding that while she does take responsibility for going to a party at Tristan’s house and putting herself in a bad situation, she still claims that she is “not the reason that Tristan and Khloe aren’t together.”

However, Khloe Kardashian isn’t giving Woods any sympathy after her highly anticipated interview. Shortly after the interview went live, The Inquisitr reported that Kardashian took to Twitter to let her fans know that Jordyn’s recollection of events is not true.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods??” she wrote on Twitter. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Khloe followed that tweet up with another saying that Tristan is equally to blame but it’s a little different since he is the father of her child and she doesn’t want to do that to True. Jordyn has yet to respond to Khloe’s tweet but things seem to be getting pretty messy between Jordyn and the Kardashians.