‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Phyllis Gets Hit Hard

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 4, brings a stunning takeover attempt at Jabot while Phyllis defends her words as Christine tries to twist them to suit her agenda. Get ready for a rocky week in Genoa City.

Jack (Peter Bergman) stages a takeover at Jabot, according to She Knows Soaps. He waffled a bit when Billy (Jason Thompson) initially suggested that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and her involvement in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) murder trial would be bad for Jabot. However, after Jack sees Phyllis on the stand, he realizes she could quickly bring down Jabot with all the drama surrounding the situation.

While Jack and Kerry (Alice Hunter) are enjoying their relationship together, Jack and Billy need Kerry’s help to bring down Phyllis. However, Kerry thinks they may be jumping the gun on an attempt to oust Phyllis from the CEO position at the Abbott family cosmetics company. Despite Kerry’s warning that the brothers Abbott are acting too quickly, Jack goes ahead and begins the attempt to oust Phyllis and insert a member of the Abbott family back at the helm of the company. However, if they act too hastily, Jack and Billy may find that Phyllis can hang onto her top spot at the company.

Meanwhile, on the stand, Phyllis defends her position. She answers Christine’s questions about the night at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house. Phyllis makes it clear that J.T. threatened Victoria and that she, Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) were terrified that J.T. would hurt Victoria because of his terrible behavior.

Phyllis emphatically states that everything that happened was self-defense. However, in an outburst, Christine yells that it wasn’t self-defense and instead it was murder. The judge quickly gains a handle on the situation after Michael (Christian LeBlanc) objects. On the cross-examination, Michael attempts to undo the damage that Christine twisting Phyllis’ words did, and so does Brittany (Lauren Woodland). However, it looks like the damage may have been done even though Michael questions whether or not a murder occurred since nobody ever found J.T.’s body.

While Phyllis continues to insist that she plans to help save all her co-conspirators, her testimony may not end up accomplishing that goal. There’s no doubt that the Newmans, including Nick (Joshua Morrow), will blame Phyllis if Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon end up convicted of murdering J.T. and covering it up for months. In the end, it’ll be in the jury’s hands, but Phyllis’ life may never be the same.