Heidi Klum Shows Off Incredible Body In Lace Bra On Instagram

Heidi Klum seems to only get hotter with time. On Friday, the German supermodel took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling Boomerang of herself in a lace bra that puts her incredible body on full display.

In the clip, the 45-year-old model and TV personality is featured in a sheer lace bra, which showcases her toned abs and small waist. She wore it with a pair of white skinny jeans that helped to accentuate her impossibly long legs. They sat high on Klum’s waist, highlighting her full hips and well-defined thighs.

The mother-of-four is wearing her blonde hair down and in layers, showcasing bangs. The black-and-white Boomerang shows the model as she gets up from a black director’s chair. As she does so, she moves her head around, making her hair splash about. In addition to her natural hair movement, there also appears to be a fan in front of her, which enhances the movement of her tresses. She completed her look with high heel sandals and no accessories.

Klum has her mouth slightly open in a coquettish smile as she moves her head for the clip. As the post’s tag suggests, she is advertising her lingerie line, Heidi Klum Intimates, items of which can be seen hanging in the background.

The post, which Klum shared with her 6 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 171,000 times in about two hours of being posted, garnering more than 20,200 likes and more than 180 comments. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to note how good she looks, and to share their admiration for the veteran model and fashion designer.

“Love you so much Heidi. You are the best,” one user pointed out, paired with red hearts and other cute emoji.

“Heidi you look beautiful,” another one chimed in.

As Ikon London Magazine pointed out at the time, Klum launched her lingerie line back in 2015, which is a partnership between her and Bendon, a world leader in intimate apparel. In addition to her modeling and designer careers, Klum has also proved to be a successful TV host and personality. She most recently said goodbye to her role as a judge on America’s Got Talent after six years, as E! News reported.

“I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on @AGT… I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW… It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home!” Klum said on Twitter, as the report noted.